Shraddha Arya’s Godh Bharai: Mom-to-be says Dheeraj Dhoopar and his son were the coolest duo at event; Here’s Proof

Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya is busy soaking in the bliss of pregnancy. The actress recently had her godh-bharai ceremony which was attended by her closest actor friends, including Dheeraj Dhoopar and his family, Paras Kalnawat, and others. Among all guests, it was Dheeraj Dhoopar and his son who grabbed all the limelight as they rocked matching white outfits.

On October 6, Dheeraj Dhoopar uplaoded a series of pictures from Shraddha Arya's godh bharai ceremony. The first pictures shows him and his wife Vinny lovingly holding the actress' baby bump. The mom-to-be looked radiant in a gorgeous pink saree. The other pictues featured their Kundali Bhagya co-actors Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy. The photos are uploaded with the caption, "Love & Happiness."

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar's post below:

The former Kundali Bhagya actor has shared another video where he is seen walking with his son, Zayn. The father and son look dashing in matching white suits. Not just the matching outfit, the duo sported matching shades. We can’t help but admire the little rockstar as he also sported deadlock hair. Uploading the video, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, “The only person I would like to share my centre stage with.”

Shraddha Arya dropped a comment on Dhoopar's post, "The Coolest Duo!!! (red heart emojis)" Paras Kalnawat also dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, "Such a handsome baby." Gauahar Khan, Aditi Sharma, among others also dropped cute comments for the handsome little man.

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar and his son's video below:

Today (October 6), Shraddha Arya also shared a series of pictures from the special ceremony where she is seen with her husband, Rahul Nagal.

Dheeraj Dhoopar essayed the role of Karan Luthra opposite Shraddha Arya's Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Despite not sharing screenspace together for years, they continue to maintain a strong bond. Their families are also close and the two are always there for each other during celebrations.

Although Shraddha Arya's pregnancy rumors have surfaced for a long time, it was on September 5 that the actess announced her pregnancy news to the world.

