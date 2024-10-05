Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya's Godh Bharai: Actress gets kiss on head from co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar, stuns in pink saree

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is radiating, thanks to her pregnancy glow. She is expecting her first baby with Naval Officer husband Rahul Nagal, and the duo is on cloud nine. Well, today is a special day for the pair as it is Shraddha's Godh Bharai ceremony, and her co-star from Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, could not stop being the happiest.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, took to her Instagram stories to share an array of pictures from Shraddha Arya's baby shower, aka Godh Bharai ceremony. In one of the pictures, Dheeraj and she are seen giving a cute kiss to the mommy-to-be. Another one showcased a cute image of them, while the actress had also cut a cake with her husband next to her. Vinny had also posted a sweet selfie with Shraddha.

Shraddha looked classy in a pink-colored silk saree and looked happiest on her special day. Her saree had golden embroidery work, and she teamed the same with a classy jewelry set. Her makeup was simple and on point while her winged eyeliner did all the talking.

The actress is best known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. She essayed the main role of the protagonist in the hit serial, and her chemistry with Prem Luthra, aka Dheeraj, has been evergreen. It was on September 15, 2024, when she revealed to the world that she was expecting an addition to her family.

The Godh Bharai snaps that have now gone viral show Shraddha beautifully hiding her baby bump while she spends time with her friends, family members, and loved ones who made her feel special.

It's been long since fans started speculating about Shraddha's pregnancy. However, on September 5, she put all rumors to rest by posting the pregnancy news announcement on her social media feed. The couple posted a sweet video that was shot on the beach. She wrote in her post, " We are expecting a little miracle."



