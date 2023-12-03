Splitsvilla’s Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan serve minimal wedding aesthetics in white-golden outfits

Splitsvilla 13 fame Riya Kishanchandani and renowned choreographer Mudassar Khan exchanged vows and embarked on a journey of a lifetime recently. The couple shared dreamy snapshots from their wedding on social media today. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also marked his presence at the wedding.

Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan’s wedding look

The Splitsvilla fame social media influencer, Riya Kishanchandani chose a white and golden sharara set for her big day. The white tunic has a golden border along the edges and intricate golden floral motifs all over. Her sheer white dupatta rounded off her look. It featured a golden embroidered edge and tiny golden motifs.

We love how she completed the dreamy look with red roses around her bun and red and white roses around her wrist.

By her side, Mudassar Khan also sported a white and golden sherwani set, with a golden watch matching his outfit. The two looked straight out of fairytale in their coordinated white and golden outfits.

Take a look at their outfits here:

Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan’s wedding pictures

Today, the newly married couple took to their respective social media handles to announce the news of their marriage. Choreographer Mudassar Khan wrote, “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna..”

On the other hand, Riya Kishanchandani wrote, “And We created you in pairs" - وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا Alhumdullilah MashaAllah” Song with heartwarming captions, they shared pictures from their dreamy outdoor wedding where the couple is seen wearing stunning white and golden attires.

Check out pictures from Mudassar Khan and Riya Kishanchandani’s wedding here:

The pictures caught the attention of the couple’s friends and fans. Some of their close friends commented, “MashaAllah. Congratulations on this new beginning. I’m so happy for you, my Allah bless you both with all the happiness.” Another commented, “mashAllah bhut bhut Mubarak Ho, Allah bless you both.” The netizens also poured their love and affection for the newlyweds in the comment section.

Mudassar took to Instagram stories to drop glimpses of his wedding. He shared a video where he is seen hugging Salman Khan, who was on the guest list. For the unversed, Mudassar, a renowned choreographer has worked with Bhaijaan in films like Dabangg, Bodyguard and Ready among others.

Besides working as a choreographer in popular Bollywood films, Mudassar Khan is a popular face in the reality show, Dance India Dance. He was on the judges panel for seasons 4,5 and 6.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: C.I.D's Dayanand Shetty clarifies Dinesh Phadnis has liver damage: ‘Critical since last two days’