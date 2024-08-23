Suman Indori PROMO: Suman teaches Devika a lesson for looking down on people and boasting about her rich status; WATCH

Anita Hassanandani and Ashnoor Kaur have come together for a new show Suman Indori. It will be after quite a long break that we will have both stars returning to the screens. While the announcement promo is already out, the makers have now released a new clip. The latest promo gives a sneak peek into the story and the initial onscreen equation of Anita and Ashnoor.

In the newly posted promo, Devika (Anita Hassanandani) is seen driving a car, but she ends up ruining Suman’s sister’s clothes. When Suman confronts Devika for the same, the latter replies, “Tum gareeb logon ka humesha rona laga rehta hai. Yeh lo (money) uske liye naye kapde khareed lena (You poor people cry for everything. Take this and buy her some new clothes).”

In response to her cold behavior, Suman ruins Devika’s clothes and gives the money back. The former also gives Rs 20 extra to her and says, “Yeh lijiye aur yeh Rs 20 mere taraf se. Isme aapki saree toh shayad na aaye par aapko detergent zaroor mil jaayega (Take this and this 20 rupees from my side. Your saree may not come in this, but you will definitely get detergent).”

Further, the promo shows Suman marrying Zain Imam’s character in the show, and Devika turns out to be her jethani. During the grih pravesh ritual, the two look at each other fiercely. While Devika wants to take her revenge on Suma, the latter is firm in her belief that the ones with pure intentions are not scared of threats.

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, "Apni tez tarar Jethaani Devika ke guroor ko chakna choor karne aa rahi hai Dabang Devrani Suman.”

Take a look at the promo here:

Set against the backdrop of Indore, in the upcoming show, Ashnoor, will be playing the character of a middle-class girl who sells chaat roadside. On the other hand, Anita portrays a dominant matriarch, Devika, who is the elder daughter-in-law in an affluent family in Indore. Dominating others and ruling with her verdict are the characteristics of Devika.

Suman Indori is all set to start airing on September 6 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema app.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena attempts Rs 1 crore tennis question; here's what happened