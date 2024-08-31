THROWBACK: When Bushra Ansari opened up about ending her marriage after 36 years, 'I had right of divorce'

Bushra Ansari is one of the most renowned actors in the Pakistani drama industry who has delivered strong performances in numerous shows. However, the actor made headlines owing to her personal life instances when she revealed getting divorced, ending her 36 years of marriage. She also remarried and was tight-lipped about her relationship with her now husband, Iqbal Hussain. Let us revisit the moment when Bushra Ansari talked about divorce and separation from her ex-husband.

In an interview with Desi TV, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress was asked if divorce should be normalized. To this, she said, "Meri 36 years ke baad, maine hi faisla kiya, mere paas right of divorce tha. Yeh bhi mere abba ne karke diya tha ki meri beti jab chahe wo divorce de sakti hai (After 36 years, I myself decided (to end the marriage), I had the right to divorce. This too was done by my father so that his daughter can divorce whenever she wants). So, I have another status. I'm not the one who has been divorced by somebody. I gave him the divorce."

Further, Bushra Ansari said that by the time she and her ex-husband realized having compatibility issues, their children were still not grown up and were attending schools. The Pakistani actress emphasized how the couples of the current generation have enough time on their hands to decide whether they are compatible with each other as they don't plan to expand their family for about 5-6 years.

However, the Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat actress explained another side of such a case. Bushra remarked, "Abhi agar koi itna hi chalak baitha rahega ki nahi, abhi bachche nahi. Abhi check kar lein fir toh kisi ka ghar nahi basega (If someone thinks that no, we should not have kids now and focus on taking the compatibility of the relationship then that way no family will grow)."

Lastly, the veteran actress stated that when her children settled and started enjoying their lives, she decided to give herself a chance. Hence, Bushra Ansari decided to separate from her ex-husband, Iqbal Ansari, and thus, the couple got divorced after 36 years of their marriage.

