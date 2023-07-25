TMKOC EXCLUSIVE: Priya Ahuja on Asit Modi replacing her as Rita Reporter; 'He is a sadist'

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that a new face has been introduced as Rita Reporter. Priya Ahuja Rajda essayed this character for the longest time, and after eight months of not showing the character, the actress was shocked to see her being replaced. Pinkvilla reached out to Mrs. Rajda to have her point of view on this situation, and in this exclusive conversation, she made some explosive revelations. Read:

'Asit Modi is a sadist'

I often texted Asit Modi and the team to enquire about my track but they never responded. And, after eight months of keeping me hanging without any clarity, I dropped him a text on July 18 saying, 'I quit,' but he did not respond to my message. After a few days, I see that a new Rita Reporter has been introduced, which I know is a response to my message because Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior. He will not fire you but create situations where the artist loses his patience and quits the show. He must have thought that they spoke in favor of Jennifer, so let me teach them a lesson but we just supported the truth.

I am hurt, says Priya

The actress stated that in the past too reporters were shown but they were not given Rita Reporter's name. What hurt me is that they never gave me clarity and just kept me hanging. I never said anything because I did not want them to taunt Malav. Asit has a nature of taunting people. Once Malav got into a bike accident and got knee surgery done, he was advised 1.5 months of bed rest but he returned to the show within 20 days saying that the show needs him. He didn't take care of himself, went to Singapore with the crutch, and didn't take proper physio sessions due to which, he walked with a limp for 1-2 years. Even today, he can't run properly or do knee-bending exercises. When he returned to the set, Asit taunted him saying, "You should have driven carefully. Now, because of you, the whole shoot is suffering."

Exclusive video conversation with Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda when they came out in support of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal:

Malav was asked to leave the show overnight

Malav Rajda put down his papers and was serving his notice period but one day out of nowhere, Asit Modi asked Sohail Ramani to inform him that he may leave after packing up, and need not serve the notice period. He did not want to be the bad person and hence asked Sohail Ramani to talk to Malav. Asit did this to prove a point that he removed Malav and it wasn't the other way round.

Advertisement

Asit Modi enjoys it jab actors unke saamne bheek maangte hain Priya Ahuja Rajda

Asit Modi enjoys it when actors beg in front of him

Often I was not taken on the show's banners or outdoor shoots, I never said anything because I had my own self-respect whereas other actors would tell him, and he would take them. He enjoys it 'jab actors unke saamne bheek maangte hain' (When actors beg in front of him). I wasn't taken to The Kapil Sharma Show or Kaun Banega Crorepati, which affected me but I kept quiet because I didn't want it to affect Malav's work. I always balanced my personal and professional life but Asit never did that. He often mixed both.