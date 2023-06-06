EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is there a gender pay gap on TMKOC? Priya Ahuja and former director Malav Rajda open up

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been mired in controversies for the past many days. After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke up against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers, Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda came out in the open to support her. For the unversed, Malav directed this sitcom for 14 years, and bid adieu after feeling 'saturated.' The director, in this exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, shared that he was 'changing' as a person and fights would occur between him and his wife, Priya. While addressing the controversies surrounding the show, the duo also gave their opinion on if the male actors were paid more than the female actors.

Malav Rajda and Priya on pay gap between actors on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's set

Priya: As per my experience, this is something that only the actors' will be able to tell because no matter how great a bond you share with the person, artists don't reveal their per-day payment to anyone.

Malav: I am sure, everyone's per-day payment will be different, and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) won't be paid as much as Abdul (Sharad Sankla). It's based on your performance, the output you are giving... There are many other parameters that matter.

Priya: I am sure that till the time Disha Vakani worked, her per day would have also been huge. It completely depends on how long you've been working in the industry, and how your character has developed on the show. The relationship between the actor and the producer also matters as to how well you can put forth your point in front of him.

Malav: I think all the actors who are there are happy with their per-day income, and therefore, they are still a part of the show. If anyone of them would have had an issue, they would have spoken about it and it would have been sorted out. The issue of payment has only been after quitting the show.

Priya: Happy or not happy, people are doing the job.

Other than this couple, Monika Bhadoriya, who played the role of Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also opened up about the 'toxic' work culture on the set of this show. The controversy began after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke about being 'sexually harassed' by Asit Modi during their shoot trip to Singapore, where he commented on her lips and asked her to accompany him in his room over liquor.

