Top 7 early 2000s TV actresses: Shweta Tiwari to Sakshi Tanwar and where are they now in 2024?

Do you remember your favorite characters Tulsi, Parvati, or Prerna? If yes, where are these beloved TV actresses now, and what are they doing? The early 2000s, the golden era for Indian television had divided timeslots for the interesting twists in the lives of the iconic actresses, making the audience wonder what will happen next. The timeless 2000s actresses like Sakshi Tanwar, Smriti Irani, and Shweta Tiwari among others made a lasting impression with their incredible performances.

As time passed new shows took over our screens, but how can we forget the legendary actresses who with their amazing performances graced our screens? In this article, we explore the early 2000s best TV actresses who have always been audience favorites, and what paths they have taken.

Top 7 early 2000s TV actresses, and where are they in 2024

1. Shweta Tiwari

Famous as Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Ki, Shweta Tiwari has evolved her career by participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Apart from this, she also continued her acting career by working in various OTT shows, movies, and TV shows. With her grace and charm, the TV actress has always captivated the audience.

The actress was last seen in the Rohit Shetty OTT series Indian Police Force and is now looking forward to working with Karan Johar.

2. Urvashi Dholakia

The iconic vamp Komolika Basu played by Urvashi Dholakia has been remarkable with her high standard performance. The villainous Komilika is still unforgettable and has been impossible to match the impression she left on the audience.

Lastly seen in Pushpa Impossible, Urvashi Dholakia is also known for her incredible performances in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kahin Toh Hoga, and Naagin 6.

Not only in TV shows, the actress has also participated in reality shows like participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and Bigg Boss 6 where she emerged as the winner.

3. Mona Singh

Mona Singh who portrayed the role of Jassi in the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, has given remarkable performances in shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Kehne ko Humsafar Hain, Yeh Meri Family, and many more.

The actress has also been featured in movies like 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zed Plus, and Munjya. After the huge success of Munjya, the actress is now all set for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan for the film Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.

4. Sakshi Tanwar

Do you remember Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain?

Sakshi Tanwar, known for her roles as Parvati, and Priya has always captivated the audience with her performances. Her dedication to each role has always kept the audience hooked, appreciating her versatility. Other than TV shows, Sakshi Tanwar has also appeared in films like Dangal, Mission over Mars, and more.

The early 2000s TV actress- Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in the Amazon Prime movie- Sharmajee Ki Beti as Jyoti Sharma, The actress has perfectly balanced her motherhood and career, making it an inspiration for the audience.

5. Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar debuted in 1998 and later got massive recognition for her performance as Kumkum in the soap opera Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. The actress also participated in reality shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh and was the winner of Bigg Boss 5.

Other than shows, and movies, the actress has also emerged as a vlogger where she shares videos with her daughter and informational advice related to parenting.

6. Gauri Pradhan

Gauri Pradhan rose to fame with her role in the Hindi TV show Kutumb and has also mesmerized her fans with her role in Kaise Ye Pyar Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Tu Aashiqui.

The actress was last seen in the Amazon Prime Show Tujhpe Mein Fida as Tara Rajkishore and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media.

7. Smriti Irani

Acclaimed for her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani marked her debut with Hum Hain Kal Aj aur Kal. With her phenomenal performances, she became a household name. The actress has also done various TV shows like Maniben.com, Ek Thi Naayka, and much more.

The former actress, fashion model, and producer- Smriti Irani later forayed into politics.

These TV actresses from the early 2000s have never disappointed the audience. From Sakshi Tanwar’s versatile roles to Shweta Tiwari’s strong impact, these actresses have continuously delivered incredible performances that have left a mark in the Hindi Television industry.

