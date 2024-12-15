Remember Karishma Ka Karishma child actress Jhanak Shukla? She is now married to long-time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi; FIRST PICS OUT
Jhanak Shukla, daughter of renowned television actress Supriya Shukla has tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Swapnil. Check out the first pics below.
Jhanak Shukla, a beloved name from early 2000s television, has embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi on December 12. The intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close family and friends, has been making waves on social media, with Jhanak sharing glimpses of her special day.
Two days back, the wedding video of the couple was uploaded on social media. It shows the fun and emotional moments of the couple's wedding. In the video, Jhanak Shukla's mother Supriya Shukla was seen getting emotional as the actor took pheras. Jhanak quickly planted a kiss on Swapnil's cheek after exchanging the varmala. It also featured the married couple being showered with flowers as they held each other's hands to begin a new journey of togetherness.
Check out glimpses from Jhanak Shukla’s wedding below:
Jhanak opted for a traditional red saree with a golden border, ditching the lehenga. Her groom, Swapnil, complemented her perfectly in an off-white sherwani. The couple radiated happiness as they exchanged vows in a simple yet meaningful ceremony.
For the unversed, Jhanak Shukla, daughter of renowned television actress Supriya Shukla- best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, is a name etched in the hearts of many who grew up watching her on screen. She first made her acting debut in the fantasy television show Son Pari but truly rose to fame with her portrayal of Jiah Kapoor, Preity Zinta’s on-screen younger sister in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. Following that, she became a household name with her role as the adorable humanoid robot in Karishma Ka Karishma.
However, she quit acting to pursue her higher studies. The actor completed her MBA and later pursued a master's in marketing. She is an archaeologist by profession. On the other hand, Jhanak's husband Swapnil Suryawanshi is a mechanical engineer.
