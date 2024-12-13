TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa fails to secure spot in top 2; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks 2nd; find out which serial ranked 1st

This week’s (week 49) TRP reports are out! Viewers eagerly wait for every week’s report as it shows where their favorite serials rank. Surprisingly, two top-ranking serials– Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have lost their top spots. Read on to learn which serial topped the chart and replaced these two longest-running serials in week 49.

Here’s the TRP report for week 49:

Serial Name TRP Rankings Udne Ki Aasha 2.4 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.4 Anupamaa 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.2 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.2 Bigg Boss 18 1.3

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha climbed to the top spot last week and retained its position even in week 49. Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin and Neha Harsora as Saylu continue to impress viewers with their unique storyline.

This week, Kanwar Dhillon took to social media to post a picture with the cast of Udne Ki Aasha and expressed his excitement about topping the TRP charts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also has 2.4 ratings, similar to Udne Ki Aasha. This week, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit climbed to the second spot. The current storyline revolves around Abhira and Armaan drifting apart as the truth about their baby comes out. The serial has kept viewers hooked with its engaging plot.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has suffered a considerable blow as it came down to the third spot, losing its steady top position. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show introduced Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles after the leap.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Holding a steady position in the 4th spot, Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada starrer Advocate Anjali Awasthi is entertaining viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has ranked fifth. Due to its engaging storyline, the show often ranks among the top five beloved shows.

Other shows that have not managed to rank in the top five include Jhanak, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Parineetii, and Mangal Lakshmi. With 1.3 ratings, Bigg Boss 18 has also secured a position in the top 10.

