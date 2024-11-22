Turkish actress Beren Saat WARNS husband Kenan Dogulu as he talks about their upcoming album; find out why she alerted him

Beren Saat and Kenan Doğulu are among the most popular Turkish names in the entertainment world, well-known in both the music and acting industries. Kenan recently attended the Sakiler Kenan Doğulu Songs Vol. 1 event. At this event, Kenan and his wife shared exciting news about their new album with their fans. The announcement of the joint album project by Beren and Kenan has already created a lot of buzz and generated significant interest.

At the launch event for the Sakiler Kenan Doğulu Songs Vol. 1 album, the conversation between Turkish actress Beren Saat and Turkish singer Kenan Doğulu caused a huge stir on social media. While talking to the press at the event, Kenan made statements about the album and said, "Actually, our album is ready."

Kenan mentioned that they are planning to release the album in April, depending on Beren's schedule. However, upon hearing her husband's announcement of the release date, Beren quickly intervened and warned Kenan not to announce the date. Beren said, "Let's not announce the date... Yes, it's our album; we are preparing it."

To maintain the curiosity and excitement among fans, the couple chose not to reveal many details about their upcoming album.

During the event, Beren Saat expressed how much she loves her husband Kenan's songs. When she was asked which song of Kenan's is her favorite, Beren replied, "I had previously said Kirli Beyaz Kedi during a challenge, but it's actually very difficult to choose. I can't choose any of them because I contributed to some of the songs."

Beren even mentioned that she is eagerly waiting for Kenan's performances. At the event, she impressed everyone with her energy and enthusiasm throughout.

Speaking about Beren Saat, the actress has been a part of numerous projects, including TV shows, web shows, and movies. She is among the most talented and versatile actors in the Turkish entertainment world. On the other hand, Kenan Doğulu is one of the most talented singers in Turkey, who has won accolades for his melodious voice and numerous hit songs.

