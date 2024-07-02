Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani and Samridhii Shukla pick their FAVORITES from previous star cast

In a recent interview conducted by Directors Kut Production, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Samridhii Shukla engaged in a lively rapid-fire round where they revealed their preferences for actors from the show's previous cast.

Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit both enthusiastically named Mohsin Khan as their favorite actor. On the other hand, Samridhii Shukla expressed her admiration for Shivangi Joshi, citing her stellar performances and memorable contributions to the show.

The revelation offered fans a deeper insight into the cast's personal connections and appreciation for their fellow actors.

Rohit, Garvita, and Samridhii offer advice to their characters in YRKKH

In a recent interview, Garvita Sadhwani discussed how she would advise her character, Ruhi, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She mentioned that Ruhi should stop obsessing over Armaan, played by Rohit Purohit, and avoid chasing after him.

Meanwhile, Rohit Purohit reflected on his character, Armaan, suggesting that Armaan needs to find a balance between his family responsibilities and personal ambitions, emphasizing the importance of self-care alongside familial duties.

Samridhii Shukla also shared her thoughts, indicating that she would advise her character, Abhira, to reduce the tendency to deliver lengthy lectures. Her advice aimed at refining the character's portrayal on screen, ensuring a more nuanced and balanced depiction. These insights not only provided a deeper understanding of the actors' perspectives on their respective roles but also showcased their thoughtful approach to character development in the popular television series.

Take a look at Samridhii Shukla's post:

Garvita, Rohit and Samridhii on their bonding

During the rapid-fire round, the actors were asked about their off-screen bond, revealing a lively camaraderie among them. Garvita, Rohit, and Samridhi enthusiastically shared that they enjoy a close-knit relationship while enjoying fun banter and a light-hearted atmosphere on set.

They emphasized that their interactions are filled with laughter and mutual support, highlighting a genuine friendship beyond their roles on the show. Despite the competitive nature of the industry, there's a refreshing absence of rivalry even among the leading actresses of the show.

Their camaraderie not only enhances their on-screen chemistry but also fosters a positive and enjoyable working environment behind the scenes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Take a look at Rohit Purohit's post:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also known as YRKKH, is a popular Indian Hindi romantic family drama TV series airing on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar. It started on 12 January 2009 and holds the record as India's longest-running soap opera.

Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it has featured stars like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda. Currently, it stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads, with Shehzada Dhami being replaced.

