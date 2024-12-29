Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 29: Why did Armaan ask Vidya to apologize to Abhir? Find out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 29: Armaan informs Abhira what she told him last night and tells her that she has started to trust her. Armaan requests a chance from Abhira. Abhira doesn't answer him. Abhira then sneaks out of Armaan's room and hides from everyone. Vidya searches for Kiara. Abhira thinks about her closeness with Armaan.

Abhira suddenly hears Abhir's voice and sees Abhir scolding Kiara and asking her to get out of his room. Vidya arrives. Abhira asks Abhir why he was scolding Kiara. After seeing Kiara, Vidya slaps Abhir. The family arrives, and Vidya informs everyone that Abhir spiked their drinks. Vidya tells everyone that Abhir was trying to get close to Charu and reveals that he purposely spiked everyone's drinks.

Vidya blames Abhir for doing wrong things with Kiara while she was drunk. She accuses Abhir of trapping Charu and Kiara to take revenge on Armaan. Abhira loses her calm and asks Vidya not to blame Abhir without any proof. Vidya refuses to listen to Abhira and makes allegations against her. Abhir gets furious and shouts at Kiara. He asks Kiara to tell everyone the truth.

Vidya angrily pushes Abhir away from Kiara and accuses him of being a loafer. Abhira gets upset with Vidya and asks her not to blame Abhir without any evidence. She asks Vidya to allow Kiara and Abhir to explain the truth. Armaan remembers how Kiara was behind Abhir.

Armaan asks Vidya not to blame Abhir and asks Kiara to confess the truth. Suddenly, Abhir's fans arrive and start recording Poddar and Goenka's family. Armaan angrily snatches everyone's phones and deletes the pictures. Abhira scolds them for recording. Armaan says how he can do anything for his family. The Poddar family leaves with Kiara.

Abhir angrily walks away and goes into his room. Abhir angrily breaks things in frustration. The Poddar family asks Kiara to reveal the truth. Kiara bursts out in tears. Armaan asks the family to give time to Kiara and tells them to relax. Manish fumes with anger and asks Abhir to explain the situation. Abhir confesses that he spiked the drinks.

The Goenkas scold him. Manish angrily holds Abhir by his collar and asks him what he did with Kiara. Armaan tells Kaveri that unless and until Kiara doesn't reveal the truth, they cannot blame Abhir. Kaveri gets upset and asks Armaan to part ways with Abhira without waiting for more days. Kaveri speaks badly about the Goenka family.

Abhir argues with Manish and reminds him that he behaved badly toward his mother and hasn't changed. Abhir walks away in anger. As Kaveri blames Goenka, Ruhi asks Kaveri not to blame her family and Abhir. Abhira decides to talk to Abhir and ask him the truth. She meets Armaan. They discuss how they can't blame Abhir or Kiara without knowing the truth.

Abhira tells Armaan that Abhir cannot do wrong to Kiara, and Armaan agrees. She tells Armaan that even Vidya scolded Abhir. Armaan promises Abhira that Vidya will apologize if Abhir is innocent, and Abhira promises Armaan that she will fight for Kiara if Abhir is guilty.

Armaan assures Abhira that she will never let anything wrong happen to his family. Abhira reminds Armaan that she knows she doesn't lie often and asks Armaan to give her more time to think. Kiara confesses the truth and informs the Poddar family that she went to Abhir's room to get a ticket for the concert. Kiara says that Abhir was asleep, and she collapsed on the floor before she could leave her room.

Abhira and Armaan overhear her conversation with the Poddar family. Kaveri gets angry and slaps her. Manisha also gets angry. Vidya regrets blaming Abhir. Armaan then tells Vidya to apologize to Armaan. The episode ends.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

