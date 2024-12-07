Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 7: Armaan tries to tell Abhira the truth about BSP; Rohit changes his mind

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 7: Today’s episode begins with Abhira taking care of BSP. She says she forgets all worries as soon as she sees the little one. Armaan looks at her and gets emotional. He gives her the letter to read. Abhira asks him to read for her. Abhira opens it when Vidya and Rohit interrupt them.

Vidya gives clothes to BSP that Rohit brought for him. Abhira says BSP will wear the clothes for the veneration. Rohit asks Abhira if he can take BSP away for a while as he and Ruhi will spend time with him. Abhira hesitates. Rohit says Abhira wanted Ruhi and Rohit to treat BSP like their child, so he is saying it from his right. Abhir agrees.

Seeing BSP in Rohit’s arms, Ruhi gets annoyed. Rohit puts him in the crib and asks Ruhi to keep an eye on him as he goes to get the blanket. BSP is about to fall as the crib breaks and Abhira comes and saves him.

Everyone gets angry at Ruhi. She says she panicked for a second. Vidya tells Ruhi that she should go to her maternal house and take a break. Kaveri says she should be punished for being so indifferent to BSP.

Ruhi says she is not furniture that they can throw away from the house. She brings up the topic that just because she could not give this family a child, they are treating her like this. Rohit interrupts and says she is responsible for her own sadness. Ruhi leaves after fighting with everyone.

Abhira says sorry to BSP for what happened. She promises that she will never let him go away from her. Armaan gives Abhira the letter again. Abhira says she will read it after putting BSP to sleep.

The nurse calls Armaan and asks for money. Armaan says she cannot blackmail him and disconnects the call. Rohit comes and tells Armaan that he was wrong to ask Armaan to return BSP to Ruhi and Rohit. He says Abhira and Armaan are the best parents.

Ruhi calls Abhir and rants about Poddars. The episode ends here.

