Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 11: Manish takes stand for Abhira against Poddar family; Roohi does THIS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 11: Manish realises that he was dreaming about telling the truth about his connection with Abhira. He decides to not reveal the When Sanjay asks Manish why he is doing everything for Abhira, he tells him that he considers Abhira as his great-granddaughter. Sanjay taunts Abhira for receiving everything as a favor.

Manish lashes out at Sanjay for taunting Abhira and attacks him. Manish tells Sanjay that he has got everything like a beggar from the Poddar family but Abhira has every right to the Goenka family. Kaveri gets angry at Manish for insulting Sanjay. Kaveri takes a stand for Sanjay and calls Abhira 'orphan.'

Manish asks Kaveri to mind her words. Kaveri argues with Manish and asks him why he is spending his money on Abhira. Kaveri reminds Manish that his house is still on mortgage. Manish asks Kaveri not to worry about his house and his money. Manish slams Kaveri and asks her to warn Sanjay to not misbehave with Abhira.

Kaveri tells Manish that he is not Abhira's family. Kaveri then asks Manish whether he is hiding anything as he is suddenly supporting Abhira a lot. Manish tells Kaveri that he is attending the function because Abhira wants him to come. Roohi gets upset hearing this. Manish does the function for Abhira and Armaan. Roohi is extremely upset to see Manish's love for Abhira.

Roohi tries to throw away the envelope that Manish gave but Armaan's chachi stops her and tells her that Abhira is like her sister as Manish considers Abhira as his great-granddaughter. Roohi burns the envelope after Armaan's chachi tells her to consider Abhira as her sister. Roohi argues with Armaan's chachi and tells her that she knows that she stole Armaan's engagement ring.

Armaan's chachi tells Abhira that she will tell the truth to Kaveri. Roohi tells Chachi that she can tell Kaveri the truth but tells her that she doesn't have any evidence against her. Armaan's chachi taunts Roohi saying that she won't praise Abhira from now onwards as Manish is already doing that. She tells Roohi that Manish is enough to support Abhira and he won't listen to her.

Manish explains to Abhira that she shouldn't worry about what the family thinks of their bond. He assures her that he doesn't care what the world thinks about his love for her. Manish tells Abhira that he considered her his daughter from the time he saw him. Abhira also expressed that she thinks that they are from the same family.

Abhira says that she feels they have a connection and that is the reason she calls him great-granddaughter. Armaan gets furious thinking what Sanjay and Kaveri told Abhira. As Armaan is upset, Rohit arrives to comfort him. Armaan shares with Rohit that he fails to balance Abhira and his family even though they both are important to them.

Armaan mentions that he wants to give all his love to Abhira but whenever he supports her the family gets upset. Armaan reveals how they are dealing with problems every day. Rohit assures Armaan that he will win every battle if Abhira is with him. Armaan asks Rohit if he can stay with him for some more time as he likes spending time with him.

Roohi arrives while Manish and Abhira have a conversation. Roohi taunts Abhira for making Manish dance to her tunes. Roohi gets upset with Abhira.

