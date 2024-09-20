Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 20: Ruhi preps for her vicious plan to destroy Abhira and Armaan's wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 20: Sanjay asks Armaan what he will do if Abhira escapes from the wedding. Armaan mentions that he knows Abhira will come on time. Manish explains to Abhira how he has seen his children dying. He recalls how Swarna had hidden the truth of having another son Shubham in order to save Kartik from injustice.

Manish tells Abhira that it was hard to accept the truth about Shubham but he did. He tells her that he and Swarna are together because they love each other. Manish advices Abhira that if there is love, everything is possible. Manish tells Abhira that she shouldn't leave Armaan only in the fear of not conceiving. He requests her to not reject Armaan as he is fighting against everyone only to get married to her.

Manish asks Abhira why is she backing out and advises her to not be scared about the future. He tells Abhira that miracles are possible and there might be chances that she might become a mother. Abhira shares her fear with Manish that Armaan will be heartbroken later. Manish asks Abhira not to worry about the future and accept Armaan's love.

Vidya purposely hurts Abhira while putting a bangle into her hand and explains to her that even she is hurting as Armaan will not be happy with her. Vidya tells Abhira that she won't fit in their family as Armaan will miss having a child. Vidya explains to her that Armaan will never leave her but if she can't be a mother then she herself will be hurt later.

Vidya tells Abhira to run away from the wedding if she loves Armaan. Armaan's siblings express their fear by saying that the adults of the family might not attend the wedding. Rohit assures them that everyone will come for Abhira and his wedding. Ruhi gets upset and takes away the ring that she gave to Armaan.

Manish gives Abhira Akshara's wedding dress and convinces her to wear that outfit and get married to Armaan. He reminds Abhira how Akshara wanted her to be with Armaan and requests her to not sacrifice her love for anyone. Swarna informs Ruhi on video call that Manish has given Akshara's wedding outfit to Abhira. Ruhi gets angry.

Abhira remembers how Armaan took a stand for her at every point in her life. She understands how Armaan loves her and gets ready to marry Armaan. Abhira and Armaan get ready for their wedding. Meanwhile, even Ruhi dresses exactly like Abhira. She remembers how Manish had given the same lehenga to her mother as well. Ruhi thinks that the universe wants her and Armaan to get married.

Armaan worries thinking whether Abhira will come or not. Abhira is happy about her wedding. Manish asks Swarna to get ready. While talking to him, Swarna expresses her concern for Ruhi. Ruhi prays to get married to Armaan. Manish gets emotional seeing Abhira as a bride. Manish remembers Akshara after seeing Abhira.

Poddar family gets happy seeing Armaan as a groom. Armaan sees his mother is not happy. Surekha and Manish praise Abhira. Abhira thanks Manish for being there for her. Everyone tries to convince Vidya to feed kheer to Armaan as it's a part of the ritual. Vidya throws away the kheer but Kaveri holds the bowl.

