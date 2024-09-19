Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 19: Armaan convinces Abhira of marriage, decides THIS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai September 19: Today’s episode starts with Abhira and Armaan crying. They dream about each other. In the morning, Kaveri asks the servant to take away the haldi. Madhav, Vidya and Sanjay speak to relatives on call and inform that the marriage isn’t happening.

Manoj comes and says they shouldn’t break this marriage. Kaveri says they have not done anything, Abhira broke it and Armaan is too shocked to say anything. Krish says the elders won’t do anything, and they should talk to Armaan.

Ruhi stops them and asks them not to get into elders’ matter. Kiara says they want to talk to Armaan. Charu and Aryan say they are mature enough to understand marriage and know Abhira is perfect for Armaan.

Rohit says Armaan isn’t worried about marriage, if he was then he wouldn’t have remained silent, instead tried to find a solution. He sees Armaan crying. He says if he really cared for Abhira, then he would have not given up when the actual time came to stand beside her. His words encourage Armaan as he wipes his tears and goes.

Armaan goes to convince Abhira

Armaan collides with the servant on his wayy out and gets the haldi bowl in his hand. Manisha says it’s the God’s plan that Armaan caught the haldi. Kaveri scolds Manisha. Armaan recalls everyone’s words.

Manish says the prepaprations should stop as the marriage isn’t happening. Suwarna says she sympathizes with Abhira, despite their previous feuds. Surekha says it’s not her mistake, yet Kaveri and everyone insulted her.

Abhira comes and thanks them for keeping her in their home. SHe says she has made up hr mind to leave for Mussoorie. Manish scolds her but Abhira says for once, she won’t listen to him. She goes to the door.

Armaan comes riding a bicycle. The servants drop the flowers. It falls over Abhira and Armaan. Armaan says that he is not lettingg Abhira go so easily and he can’t let their story end. Manish, Suwarna and Surekha smile seeing them.

Armaan admits feeling confused after seeing the blood reports of Abhira, but nnow he is sure that his happiness lies with Abhira. He says they can’t lose after coming so far. He explains her that they will be happy without babies and they will be as cool as Manish and Suwarna.

Abhira gets upset and asks him to stop and leave. Armaan calls her out by shouting, ‘Miss Sharma’ and stops her. He asks Manish’s permission to explain her in his way. Manish asks him to go ahead.

Armaan asks the elders to turn away. He applies the haldi to his cheek and applies it to Abhira’s cheek by his cheek. He says happy haldi. Everyone turns back and claps. Armaan says he will wait for his bride tomorrow at 8. He leaves.

Armaan tells his family about his and Abhira’s marriage

Dadi and others wonder where Armaan is. Rohit says he saw him going out in his car with the bowl containing haldi. Vidya asks him why didn’t he stop him. Armaan comes riding the bicycle and smiling.

He says his car broke down, so he had to lend a cycle. He asks the servant to take the cycle. He tells everyone that his and Abhira’s haldi ceremony is complete. Manoj and Manisha smile. Rohit and others also get happy. Dadi and Vidya get shocked and question him.

Armaan says Abhira is his happiness. Kaveri says Abhira is selfish. He apologises and says only Kaveri is being selfish here. Kaveri shouts at Armaan. He says that he knows Kaveri wants the best for him, but she wants him to be happy on her conditions. He says she wanted their marriage to break, and that is what happened.

Manish cheers up Abhira and says she should not let her blood test reports be the only reason why she wants to call off the marriage. He asks him to get ready for the marriage and advises that the journey will be thought, but she will have Armaan by her side.

On the other hand, Kaveri says Armaan will lose his peace and happiness if he marries Abhira. Armaan says he won’t exist without Abhira and their marriage will happen. The episode ends here.

