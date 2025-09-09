Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Amaal Mallik takes a stand for Tanya Mittal as Kunickaa Sadanand drags her mom into the game

With each passing day, the equations of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house are getting interesting. The fights and misunderstandings are getting intense, with the recent one being between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal. Now, in the recent promo, we can see Amaal Mallik taking a stand and schooling Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri for the same.

Amaal Mallik takes a stand

The promo begins with Amaal Mallik telling everyone that Kunickaa Sadanand has misbehaved with Tanya Mittal in the house and made her cry. He questioned Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri about why they didn’t tell anything to the veteran actress. Baseer reacted, “Abhi baith ke unko bolu ki aapka beta aaya tha TV pe ab kal ko unki mom aayengi to aap kya jawaab doge?”

Mallik, in a firm voice, said, “Main captain hota to main lad leta.” (If I would have been the captain, then I would have fought. He then asked Zeishan about being quiet, to which he said that he came here and said things. Agitated Quadri said, “main peeth peeche nahi bolta bhai kisike.” (I don’t talk anything behind anyone’s back).

Amaal then highlighted that he should have said things when the task was going on. The promo ends with Kunickaa saying that it is her right to hurt someone who has hurt her.

What happened between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal?

Tanya found a worm while cutting vegetables in the kitchen, and she expressed feeling disgusted as it was her first time. Kunickaa Sadanand told her that she will learn more things if she stays in the kitchen longer. Both get into an argument over this. Tanya complained that Kunickaa always taunts her for not doing kitchen duties. Tanya revealed that Kunickaa told her that her mother hasn't taught her values just because she doesn't know how to cook.

After Tanya told this to Pranit, the latter questioned Kunickaa for passing a remark on Tanya's mother. Kunickaa mentioned that she only told Tanya that she should know how to cook. Tanya argued that Kunickaa doesn't let her talk. Tanya lost her calm and complained about how Kunickaa made a personal remark. Both got into a big argument. Tanya questioned Neelam for not supporting her in her fight with Kunickaa.

