When BB19's Kunickaa Sadanand dropped sensational statement about ex-lover Kumar Sanu: ‘Called me to his bungalow...'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has been in the spotlight ever since she entered the house. The actress, known for her role in Hum Saath Saath Hain, recently opened up about her past relationship with playback singer Kumar Sanu. Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Sadanand shared candid details about their six-year-long romance.

Kunickaa recalls Kumar Sanu inviting her after marriage

Kunickaa Sadanand revealed that even after her marriage, Kumar Sanu reached out to her once. She recalled, “Shaadi ke baad unhone mujhe bulaya tha ek baar, maine apne husband ko bola Sanu ji is called me. He said it’s okay baby go. But this is the last time” (After marriage, he called me once. I told my husband, and he said it’s okay but this is the last time).

The actress explained that she met Sanu at his bungalow, where he had arranged tea in the garden. She shared, “I said mein andar nai aaugi, garden mein unhone chai wai setup kiya, hum log baate kar rahe the he said so sorry tu aaja wapis. I said meri shaadi hogayi hain, sindoor dikh raha. He said I am very upset. I said nahi."

She also added, "He said to me also he said mein tere bachhe ko naam duga, maine kaha mere bachhe ka baap hain uska naam usko mila hain” (I told him I won’t go inside, so he set up tea in the garden. He apologized and asked me to come back. I told him I was married now. He said he was upset and even told me that he would give his name to my child. I replied that my child already has his father’s name).

Sadanand also mentioned that during their conversation, a woman kept calling Sanu repeatedly. She added, “Usi time maine bola mein chalti hoon, I went. Maine palat ke nahi dekha” (At that moment, I said I should leave. I left and never looked back).

Here’s what Kunickaa revealed about their relationship

Kunickaa disclosed that she first met Kumar Sanu in Ooty, where they quickly grew close. According to her, “He got really drunk while we were eating dinner together. He began to cry and felt like jumping out of the motel window. He was quite sad. I had to restrain him, along with his sister and nephew.”

She added, “I got emotional as he was really suffering. He didn’t want to abandon his kids or end his marriage. I calmed him down and then reminded him of his obligations to his job and his children. I believe that moment strengthened our bond.”

Later, Sanu moved into an apartment near hers, and the two began spending more time together. Kunickaa said, “I assisted him in losing weight, and we started trading food. That was the start of the relationship.” Their relationship, however, remained private. They only appeared together when Kumar Sanu was performing.

Rita Bhattacharya’s reaction and the end of the relationship

Kunickaa also recalled the time when Sanu’s then-wife Rita Bhattacharya discovered the relationship. “My car was damaged by his wife using a hockey stick. She would scream as she came outside my house. However, I recognized her. She was right. She seeked monetary help for her kids. She stated that she didn’t want him back.”

Eventually, the tense situation led to the end of Kunickaa and Kumar Sanu’s relationship. With her entry into Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand’s personal revelations have once again brought her past with Kumar Sanu into public discussion.

