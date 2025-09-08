Who is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother? Meet Bigg Boss 19’s wild card entry Shehbaz who got a tattoo of late actor Sidharth Shukla's face

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan surprised all the existing housemates by introducing Shehbaz Badesha as the first wild card contestant of the show. He is none other than the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, who has made a name for himself through reality TV, music videos and more. Keep scrolling further to know more about him.

Shehbaz Badesha's claim to fame from Bigg Boss 13 because of his sister Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaz Badesha was born in Amritsar, Punjab, on May 19, 1991. He hails from a Punjabi Sikh family. His interest in music and modelling started when he was a kid, and on getting enough support from his family, he flourished. His initial claim to fame, however, came not from traditional media routes but through the massive popularity of his sister Shehnaaz Gill during Bigg Boss 13.

When Shehbaz entered Bigg Boss 13 house to support his sister, he caught everyone’s attention. His witty banter, energetic personality, and natural charm quickly won over viewers, who appreciated his authenticity and humor. Despite a short stint on the show, he left a lasting impression and gained a substantial fan following.

Shehbaz Badesha’s career in entertainment

After his fame in Bigg Boss 13, Shehbaz ventured into Punjabi music videos. Some of his videos garnered millions of views. He featured in songs like Aunda Janda and Dil Tod Gayi, which showcased his acting and musical talents, and this was enough for the world to realise that he was more than just a celebrity sibling.

Shehbaz has become so popular that he enjoys a massive fan following of 1 million Instagram followers. He has built a solid presence as a content creator and influencer. His content ranges from fitness routines, lifestyle vlogs, fashion and travel content. He also runs a YouTube channel where he posts vlogs, music content, and updates from his personal life.

Shehbaz Badesha’s Bigg Boss 19 journey

In 2025, Shehbaz Badesha was initially made a part of the Janta Ka Faisla segment, where audiences were asked to vote between him and fellow YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Although he initially lost the spot to Mridul, he later entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

During his entry, his sister Shenaaz Gill confirmed that his entry in the house was delayed after his dengue diagnosis sent him to the hospital. Despite this setback, Shehbaz’s eventual entry into the house reignited interest in his journey and added spice to the ongoing season.

