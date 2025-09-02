Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Mridul Tiwari gives it back to Kunickaa Sadanand for nominating him, fans can't keep calm

The second week's nominations are about to happen in Bigg Boss 19's upcoming episode. In this task, chaos is expected as several unexpected nominations will happen. In the newly released promo, a glimpse of the task can be seen. Here, Kunickaa Sadanand can be seen nominating Mridul Tiwari by stating that he has no sides. Mridul then gives it back to her in a sarcastic way, after which all contestants applaud him.

Kunickaa Sadanand nominates Mridul Tiwari

JioHotstar uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 19. Here, Kunickaa Sadanand stated her decision of nominating Mridul Tiwari and added, "Mujhe lagta hai Mridul bin painde ke lote ki tarah idhar udhar ludakta jaata hai (I think Mridul has no sides and he keeps changing his sides)."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 new promo here-

Mridul Tiwari quickly gives it back to her upon hearing his reason and said, "Matlab aapke sath joh rahega, piche piche joh laga rahega voh aapke liye acha hai. Chamcha giri toh na mai kisi aur ki karunga na aapki kar paunga (That means the person who follows you and listens to you, for you that person is nice. I can't follow anyone and even you)."

This statement drops jaws and all applaud Mridul's comeback. Zeishan Quadri mentioned how Mridul shut Kunickaa by passing this statement.

Mridul then slams Kunickaa Sadanand by stating that if he is not following her, then she will not vote for him. Kunickaa again calls him out for not having one fixed side. He claimed that many are following Kunickaa blindly.

After this, netizens quickly reacted to this and show their support for Mridul. Netizens hailed their favorite contestant.

See fans reaction here-

Along with this, there can be other clashes as nomination is never an easy task in Bigg Boss 19 house.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur is safe from this week's nomination. She got this immunity after Kunickaa lost her captaincy.

More about Bigg Boss 19

In the first weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Pranit More for passing below-the-belt jokes on him and also called him out for targeting Tanya Mittal. Salman also asked Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar to buckle up with their game, as they haven't seen much involved. Also, there were no eviction in the first week.

