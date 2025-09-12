Smriti Irani compares her husband with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Mihir Virani: ‘If you cheat on me…’

Smriti Irani recently returned to Television with her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress rose to fame after portraying the role of Tulsi Virani in the hit show. Now, in a recent interview, Smriti spoke about her return to Television with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. She even playfully compared her husband, Zubin Irani, to her reel husband Mihir Virani. Smriti also went down memory lane and reminisced about memories from the first season.

Smriti Irani compares her husband to Mihir Virani

In conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her show All About Her, Smriti Irani opened up about returning as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. When asked how it feels to be back, she said, "I always kept the character as close to the real me as possible in terms of the emotions or the stance."

She quipped, "The only difference is that I told Mr Irani that you don't get as lucky as Mr Virani. If you cheat on me, don't think I'll sit there and do Pooja of yours. That's not going to happen."

Smriti revealed, "25 years ago, we did stuff on marital rape, domestic violence, euthanasia, and adult literacy. So it was not that we were regressive. I was so busy, I didn't have the time to defend it."

Speaking about reprising her role after 25 years, Smriti said, "What is important now is the understanding that the audience has changed and the understanding that now the medium has changed as well. 25 years ago, there was no OTT, and there was no 10:30 slot; people went to sleep. So we kept them awake, we created the slot, and we made that prime time. That in itself was an achievement. But do remember, 25 years ago, to have a female producer was also tough."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor added, "Today, movies talk about pay parity, but 25 years ago, we set that bar there. When I came as an actor, the male actor was getting paid more than me. I was very conscious that, okay, you have to prove yourself, you are a new kid. Prove yourself and make sure that your talent gathers worth financially from the production house or the channel pays, vice versa."

Smriti elaborated that making a show is a team effort and revealed how there were times when she used to take the help of technicians and assistants to improvise scenes and dialogues. She mentioned how this helped them to be number 1 for 8 years, and they had a TRP of 31.

Smriti recalled that everyone on the show was focused on creating the show and was not concentrating on fame.

Along with Smriti Irani, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also stars Amar Upadhyay in the lead role.

