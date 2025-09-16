Bigg Boss 19 September 16 Promos: Abhishek Bajaj gets possessive of Awez, Zeishan Quadri becomes target of the house

The latest promos of Bigg Boss 19 for the September 16 episode are out, and they showcase drama, heated conversations, and alliances being tested. From Abhishek Bajaj’s possessiveness towards Awez Darbar to Mridul’s confusing love equations and Zeishan Khan facing the entire house, the promos hint at an eventful episode.

Abhishek Bajaj gets possessive about Awez Darbar

Abhishek Bajaj is seen getting slightly possessive when Awez Darbar spends time with other housemates. Abhishek tells Awez, “Tu uske saathe bethta hain kya naam hain Farhana aur Nehal ke paas” (You sit with them, Farhana and Nehal). Awez replies, “Kyuki mere paas koi hain hi nai” (Because I don’t have anyone else).

Abhishek insists, “Toh hum hain na, unko chhodega toh hi toh ayege kyuki mujhe unke saath bethna nahi pasand”. (I am here for you, but I don’t like sitting with them.) Awez calmly explains that he does not have issues with anyone and prefers to talk freely. He adds that he maintains distance only from a few contestants, like Amaal and Shehbaz.

Mridul in the middle of two connections

Another promo shows Neelam talking to Mridul Tiwari about his connections outside the house. Neelam asks, “Kitta babu banaa rakha hain?” (How many girlfriends have you made?). Mridul replies, “2”. Neelam teases him, saying the second one seems better for him.

Mridul says, “Dono se top level ki baat chalri hain ab. Mein ghar jauga mein ab sirf observe karuga ki kiska khud se mann hain” (Things are going well with both, but after leaving the house, I will only observe who is truly interested). Tanya Mittal jokingly tells Bigg Boss that Mridul is handling two girls at the same time, to which he responds that there are actually three, because his mother also likes someone for him.

Zeishan Quadri faces the entire house

The promo for today's episode shifts focus to Zeishan Quadri, who is under fire from the housemates. Abhishek Bajaj says to the camera, “Kisiki health ke saath koi khel raha hain toh you have to take the action” (If someone is playing with health, action must be taken). Baseer adds, “Logo ko takleef pohchake aapko jo mazaa aa raha hain, that’s inhumane” (If you enjoy troubling people, that is inhumane).

Abhishek further says, “Aisa kuch karo ki woh regret kare” (Do something that makes him regret). Praneet suggests a boycott, while Abhishek takes it a step further, saying elimination is necessary. In response, Zeishan challenges, “Karna boycott jisme dum hain” (Boycott me if you have the guts).

All three promos highlight how alliances are shifting inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. While Abhishek and Awez’s bond is being tested, Zeishan is left to defend himself against the entire house.

