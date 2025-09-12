Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Zeishan Qadri calls Tanya Mittal a ‘flipper’ as they get into heated argument

Bigg Boss 19 is set to bring high-intensity drama to the digital screens. The new promo for the reality show has been released, showcasing Tanya Mittal clashing with Zeishan Qadri after the latter calls her a flipper. A fun moment quickly turns into a heated argument, which also leads to Mittal storming out of the conversation and calling the rest of the housemates cheap.

Soon, the situation worsens as Neelam Giri enters the picture, trying to understand both of the contestants’ points of view. While the Gangs of Wasseypur star sticks to his comment, Tanya breaks down and says that she can’t take it anymore.

Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Qadri’s war of words

At the beginning of the promo, Tanya sits with Zeishan, Amaal Malik and Farhana, when the actor goes on to point out that she is the one who calls Kunickaa her mother, giving the latter the right to insult her. Triggered by the statement, Tanya calls him a flipper. Agitated, the actor tells her, “Mein kyu flipper hu? Sach bol dunga to mein flipper hu? Tumne nahi boli yeh baat; mujhe kal Baseer ne batayi ke tumne yeh baat boli hai.”

Mittal responds by saying, “Aise toh unhone (Kunickaa) ne 3600 aur baatien boli hai mere khilaaf mein chup hu.” Further, Zeishan tells her that “Jab aapne bathroom mein unko jawaab diya na, pehli baar, tab mera dil aisa khush hogaya ki chalo aayi ladki kahi se.”

While walking away from the argument, Tanya went on to shout and say that she is still learning. “Nahi aata ladna, nahi itne cheap logo ke saath rahi hu mein.”

Later, inside the house, Zeishan discussed the conversation with Neelam and put his point across. He also called Tanya a flipper. On the other hand, Tanya cried and told Neelam, “yaha log bohot bure hai.”

In the recent episodes, the housemates participated in the captaincy task, where Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two groups. Things quickly turned ugly after Amaal and Nehal battled it out.

