In Pics: Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria announces pregnancy with husband Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria, known for playing the role of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has shared some good news with her fans on social media. The actress, who got married last year, is now expecting her first child with her husband, Vikas Parashar. Sonarika announced her pregnancy news publicly today by sharing some gorgeous photos from her maternity shoot. In these snaps, the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she poses with Vikas.

Sonarika Bhadoria announces pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram accounts today (September 14), Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar uploaded several photos on their Instagram feed, announcing their pregnancy. Here, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a see-through white off-the-shoulder bodycon gown, whereas Vikas also sported an all-white look. She left her hair open and looks beautiful here.

Sonarika can be seen caressing her baby bump as she poses for these snaps. Clicked at the seashore, the couple look elated as they gear up to embark on a new special journey for the first time. Sharing these photos, Sonarika wrote, "Our greatest adventure yet."

Take a look at their post here-

Celebs and netizens react to this news:

As soon as these photos were shared, several congratulated the parents to be for their new upcoming journey. Arti Singh also commented on this post and wrote, "Babyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy (heart emoticons).

Vikrant Massey wrote, "Many many congratulations to you both. Prayers and best wishes for a healthy you and baby."

Tassnim Nerurkar commented, "Congratulations sona" and so on the congratulatory messages continued.

Several netizens also congratulated the couple. A fan wrote, "Bahut bahut mubarak." Another fan commented, "Wow, congratulations beautiful Sonarika ji.my Best wishes for a healthy baby and you."

Speaking about Sonarika Bhadoria's personal life, the actress was in a long-term relationship with Vikas Parashar before getting married. The couple's love story began after they met at a gym for the first time.

In February 2024, they got married in the presence of their close friends and family.

Workwise, Sonarika has been a part of several shows like Tum Dena Saath Mera, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and more.

