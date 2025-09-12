Bigg Boss 19, September 11, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik breaks down after Nehal Chudasama accuses him of getting physically violent during task

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical violence.

Bigg Boss 19, September 11, Episode Highlights: The captaincy task instructions were given by Bigg Boss. As per the task, Team A and Team B have to write on their respective boards why their opponent team members cannot be a captain. Meanwhile, a supporter will rub the board of the opponent's team.

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali lock horns

Amaal Mallik from Team A decided to rub the board with a duster, while Neha Chudasama from Team B decided to write. Abhishek from Team A decided to write, whereas Baseer Ali from Team B decided to rub. These decisions were taken mutually by the groups. Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were appointed as the monitors.

As soon as the task began, the two pairs started to perform. Baseer and Abhishek instantly got into an argument as soon as the task began. Nagma asked Abhishek and Baseer not to be aggressive and not to use their hands. On the other hand, Amaal and Baseer also performed the task. Amaal apologized to Nehal as both were constantly pushing each other.

Abhishek and Basser got aggressive as they performed the task. Both pushed each other and grabbed each other. They lost their calm and accused each other of getting violent. Nehal loses her calm and yells that Amaal is pouncing on her. Pranit More questions her anger as she knew that the task would involve boys. Nehal tells Amaal that he is above her. Amaal explains how he doesn't have an option, as he has to stop her.

Baseer and Abhishek get physically violent and push each other. The board breaks. The contestants stop them. They start abusing each other. Baseer blames Abhishek for pushing him and getting violent. When Baseer questions Awez about his judgment, Awez explains that both are wrong.

Baseer angrily throws one part of the board in the swimming pool. Abhishek grabs Baseer. Everyone gets involved. Amaal also angrily throws the board in the pool. Abhishek defends his side, saying that he was blocking Baseer. Baseer gets hurt, and Neelam Giri puts medicine on his wound. Their argument escalates.

Amaal Mallik breaks down

Amaal apologizes to Nehal, but she breaks down. Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna and more contestants tell Amaal that he was pushing Nehal. He argued that he was performing the task, and even though she accidentally touched him inappropriately but he hasn't complained.

Baseer, who is infuriated, tells Abhishek, "If there were no rules, you'd be a dead man." Amaal says sorry to Nehal while she cries—Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur and more console her. Nehal doesn't reply to Amaal and continues crying. Amaal says that he just touched his elbow to Nehal and didn't touch her inappropriately.

The contestants argue among themselves. Amaal cries while talking to Zeishan Quadri. He says, "Mere doggy ki kasam maine nahi kiya kuch (I swear on my dog, I didn't do anything)." He continues explaining that he hasn't touched Nehal wrongly.

Baseer questions Awez as he supports Abhishek. They get into an argument. Nehal Chudasama cries inconsolably, and Baseer consoles her. Amaal cries again, while everyone consoles him. Awez and Baseer get into a heated fight. Awez then accuses Baseer of Natalia Janoszek in a previous task.

Baseer then tells Awez, "Ladkiyo se bahar niklo (To get out of girls)." Awez then blames Baseer for flirting with all the girls, but latter warns him that he will open his secrets. Towards the end of the task, Awez and Nagma declare Team A (Red) the winner.

While talking to Amaal, Tanya Mittal points out that Nehal sits with them and is still making wrong accusations against him. Zeishan warns her not to get involved. Abhishek and Ashnoor discuss Baseer's behavior.

Amaal folds his hands and apologizes to Nehal, but she doesn't speak to him. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal, Awez, Pranit and Mridul discuss the task. Gaurav assures Amaal not to feel guilty.

Tanya tells Zeishan that she is worried about Amaal. Nagma cries, remembering Baseer's allegations against Awez. Ashnoor mentions how everyone should have stopped Baseer and Abhishek from fighting. Gaurav states that he won't ever get involved in a physical fight, as Abhishek and Baseer are adults, and they know what they are doing. Everyone consoles Amaal as he is crying. Tanya sits beside Amaal and wipes her tears.

Everyone discusses the fight. Nehal cries, and Baseer consoles her. Nehal tells Baseer that she knows that Amaal didn't have bad intentions, but she is hurt. Amaal and Nehal have a discussion about what happened. Awez asks Abhishek to be smart like Baseer.

Baseer and Amaal discuss how Awez has many secrets outside. Amaal says that Awez DMs girls every day. Baseer claims that he knows Awez's big secrets.

Next morning, Tanya takes Amaal's coffee cup from Zeishan and tells him that she will give. She smiles while giving the cup to Amaal.

Baseer complains about Gaurav not doing any work. Kunickaa Sadanand and Nehal get into a war of words as former uses ghee in her food. Farrhana points out that Zeishan talks in a different way with Tanya and Neelam. Nehal agrees. They discuss that Zeishan wants to portray them badly. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

