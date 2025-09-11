TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa remains unbeatable by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's ratings improve

Every Thursday, the TRP report is released. This Thursday, the TRP report for week 35 was out, revealing the top 5 shows of the week. This week, there was a big change in the TRP rankings. While Anupamaa continues to hold the top spot, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has experienced a drop in ratings. Last week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi secured the second position, but this week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has surpassed it.

Top 5 shows of Week 35

1- Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, Anupamaa remains unbeatable. This week, the show also ranked in first place and got a 2.2 rating. Last week, Anupamaa also ranked in the number one spot and got a 2.4 rating. Anupamaa and Raahi's (Adrija Roy) battle in the dance competition has kept viewers engaged.

2- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This week, the show which ranked in the second spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the previous TRP report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranked in fourth spot and got a 1.9 rating. Last week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was in the second spot. However, this week, the sitcom emerged second, leaving behind Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and has a 2.0 rating.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. This week, the show ranked third and got a 1.9 rating. Last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was also in the third spot with a 2.0 rating. While the rating of the show has dipped, it has still managed to hold on to its loyal audience.

4- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, has seen a dramatic fall. Last week, the show ranked in the second spot and got a 2.0 rating. But this week, the show slipped to the fourth spot. This week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has got a 1.8 rating.

5- Tumm Se Tumm Tak

Last week, the fifth spot on the TRP report was taken by Udne Ki Aasha. However, this week, the show is out of the top 5. This time, Tumm Se Tumm Tak is in the fifth spot and has a 1.7 rating.

