YRKKH’s Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj welcome baby boy, tv celebs call it ‘super news’

Television actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are now proud parents. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 15, 2025. The couple announced the good news through a joint social media post that read, “It’s a boy #Blessed.”

The pair shared a monochrome picture from their pregnancy shoot with the date “15.9.25” written on it. In their post, Rohit and Sheena thanked fans for their love, blessings, and support as they began their new journey of parenthood.

Celebrities congratulate Rohit and Sheena

The announcement received warm wishes from friends and colleagues in the TV industry. Romit Raj wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations @rohitpurohit08 @imsheenabajaj & family Superrrrrrrr Newssssss…. God bless Baby with All the Happiness Love & Success.”

Actor Aniruddh Dave commented, “Congratulations khoob sara pyaar aur chote ko aashirwaad.” Samarth Jurel added, “Mein chachu.”

Pankhuri Awasthy, who is also a mother to twins, shared, “Waah waah! Congratulations to both of you! And lots of love and blessings to the little one!” Fans also filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and wished the couple happy parenting.

Here’s what Sheena shared about her pregnancy

Sheena had earlier spoken about her pregnancy journey, calling it both beautiful and challenging. In an interview with ETimes TV, she said, “There are moments when I feel like breaking down... I’ve undergone multiple gynaecological surgeries in the past, but nothing compares to this. People call motherhood a beautiful journey, and yes, it is, but it’s also the hardest one I’ve been on.”

The actress also revealed that the last weeks before delivery were overwhelming. She said, “Your body enters a completely different state. Sometimes I find it difficult to talk and breathe... sleep is almost non-existent.”

Sheena even documented her pre-delivery shoot, mentioning in a behind-the-scenes video, “Prayers r all we need #last trimesters #new beginnings.”

Rohit Purohit on family expectations

Earlier this year, Rohit had shared in an interview that his parents were looking forward to him starting a family. He said, “I won’t call it pressure but my parents do have expectations. Once there was a pressure on us but as of now, we are all on the same page. My dad is retired and my mother is a housewife. They live in Jaipur, so they definitely expect me to begin a family life.”

Rohit and Sheena, who got married on January 22, 2019, in Jaipur, announced their pregnancy in April 2025. Rohit is currently seen as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Sheena is best known for Best of Luck Nikki.

ALSO READ: In Pics: Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria announces pregnancy with husband Vikas Parashar