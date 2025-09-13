Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan slams Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali while hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, Reports

Bigg Boss 19 is getting interesting and intense by the day. While the fans wait for Weekend ka Vaar, the new update from the sets reveals that Farah Khan is to take over the hosting duties, as Salman Khan is occupied in the shooting of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

As the filmmaker takes center stage, she interacts with the housemates while calling out Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali for their reactions during the captaincy task.

In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed a clash between Amaal Malik and Nehal, who then went on to accuse the musician of getting physical during the game.

Farah Khan bashes Nehal and Baseer Ali

During the shoot of the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Farah Khan picked on Nehal and bashed her for playing the woman card during the task. The director went on to taunt the latter by asking her to pick up the card from the table, which had the words “woman card” written on it. Khan also questioned Amaal and slammed him for apologizing repeatedly.

She told the musician, “Tum baar baar sorry kiyu bol rahe they Nehal ko?? Kya tumhe nahi pata ki tumhara mistake nahi tha…"

Apart from Nehal, Baseer was also on the radar of the host during the episode. She called out the reality TV star for not considering the rest of the housemates his competition. Farah Khan, slamming the latter on his superiority complex statement, said, “Tumhe Kaisa contestant chahiye show me?? Tumhare liye Dipika Padukone yaa Aliya Bhatt bhej de??"

Meanwhile, this weekend one of the nominated contestants is expected to leave the controversial house. Adding a twist to the format, not one but two housemates can be eliminated from the show.

