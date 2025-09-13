Bigg Boss 19, September 12, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik becomes new captain, Tanya Mittal wants to open a bank

Bigg Boss 19, September 12, Episode Highlights: The episode starts with Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt discussing Kunickaa Sadanand. Amaal mentions how he advised Tanya not to call Kunickaa 'mummy.' Zeishan agrees with Amaal. Tanya calls Zeishan 'flipper'. Zeishan reveals that Baseer told him that Tanya considers Kunickaa like her mother. Tanya gets upset after Zeishan complains that she doesn't take a stand.

Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri's fight

Tanya Mittal walks away and cries because of Zeishan's statements. Farrhana states that Tanya thinks that everyone is jealous. When Neelam questions Tanya about crying, Zeishan says that she has no topic to argue, so she wants to cry. Farrhana consoles her and tells her that she is very sensitive. Zeishan explains his side that Tanya first called Kunickaa her mother, and then she could not answer her back.

Farrhana says that Tanya cannot tolerate it if someone tells her something. Tanya complains to Neelam that everyone is targeting her. Zeishan tells Amaal that Tanya cried because he explained to Tanya in front of Farrhana. Zeishan expresses anger about Tanya's emotional nature and mentions how she thinks that only she is from a good family.

Gaurav Khanna mentions how he doesn't wish to get involved in wrong things. Abhishek Bajaj states that Gaurav's character is not as strong because he hasn't competed in tasks and hasn't taken the initiative. Amaal and Zeishan say that everyone is scared of nomination.

Captaincy Task

The second round of the captaincy task is announced. The second round is a Scrabble task. Five contestants, each from Team Red and Team Blue, must participate. They will be asked to name contestants in the situation given by Bigg Boss. The teams will then have to wear T-shirts with the alphabet and lie down. The team which forms the name quickly and gives a solid reason for taking that name wins.

Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari and Farrhana Bhatt participated from Team Red. Nagma Mirajkar, Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri and Shehbaz Badesha participated from Team Blue. Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik are monitors.

Bigg Boss asks the teams to name the fake contestants. Team Red decide to name Nehal, whereas Team Blue decide to name Tanya. Team Red wins this round as they form the name quickly by wearing T-shirts with Nehal's spelling alphabet. Team Red wins the first, second and third rounds. Team Blue wins the fourth and fifth rounds. Team Red wins the sixth round.

After the task, Baseer tells Farrhana Bhatt that either she or Amaal Mallik can be the captain. Tanya tells Amaal that he has to win. Tanya and Zeishan sort out their fight.

Tanya Mittal talks about her struggles

Later, Tanya cries as she talks about her life struggles while talking to Mridul Tiwari and Neelam Giri.

She shares, "Agar mai ek bhi din kaam nahi karti na aur haar jaati toh voh meko bahaar nikal dete ya kisi aise hi ladke se shaadi kar dete meri. Mere itne itne paise ka struggle tha na (If I don't work for even one day and end up failing, they would throw me out or marry me off to some guy. I went through a lot of struggles to earn my own money)."

Tanya added, "Kyunki jab aap bohot bade ghar se hote ho, ghar pe Mercedes khadi ho aur driver khada ho, tum shehar mai auto lekar nahi nikal sakte. Maine socha hai mai aage jaake Women's bank kholungi aur sirf ladkiyo ko loan diya karungi ki voh bait ke apne sapne pure kare. Yehi mera sapna hai. Neelam muje nahi pata yaha sab joh ho raha hai mere liye hai ya nahi. (When you come from a wealthy family, with a Mercedes parked outside and a driver at your service, it’s hard to step out in an auto-rickshaw. I have thought about opening a women's bank in the future, where I will provide loans only to girls so they can pursue their dreams. That is my dream. Neelam, I don’t know if everything happening here is for me or not)."

Neelam then complains about Tanya to Zeishan, as the latter always complains about her struggles. Amaal discusses with Baseer about Nehal's behavior.

Amaal Mallik emerges as the captain

Bigg Boss calls everyone into the assembly room. Team Read, which is Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari and Farrhana Bhatt, are candidates to be the captain. They come ahead and share their opinion with all contestants, expressing why they feel they should be the captain. After a long discussion, contestants vote for Amaal Mallik. Amaal becomes the captain this week.

Later, Amaal and Tanya get into a minor argument. While talking to Amaal, Farrhana says that she was not the first priority for the captain among Baseer and Zeishan. Farrhan says that Baseer and Zeishan's first priority was Amaal, but not her. Amaal informs to Baseer and Zeishan.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana clash as the former blames Farrhana for constantly creating fights. The contestants sit to decide duty.

Kunickaa decide not to do kitchen duties. Ashnoor Kaur is appointed to cook, but she says that she needs help. Amaal asks Farrhana to clean the toilets, but she refuses. She firmly declares that she will not do any duty. Amaal then decides not to give food to Farrhana.

Abhishek, Gaurav and Pranit advise Amaal not to stop Farrhana's meal. He then asks Farrhana to empty her bed and not sleep on it if she doesn't want to do duties. Farrhana and Baseer get into a fight.

The next morning, Ashnoor Kaur tells Abhishek Bajaj that she will learn cooking for him.

While talking to the camera, Amaal complains that Farrhana is playing dirty. Farrhana tells Neelam that Gaurav and many male contestants believe in male dominance. Later, Tanya talks to Amaal and mentions how she is attached to him. She asks him not to miss her story. She accompanies her while he is eating.

Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand discuss Tanya's personal life

Neelam shares with Kunickaa her concern that something bad has happened in Tanya's life. Kunickaa's response indicates that there is more to the story.

Kunickaa reveals that Tanya once asked her whether it is right to love a married man. She mentions that Tanya said she can talk to people on the phone until midnight because her mother comes to sleep beside her after that. When Kunickaa asked Tanya where her father sleeps, Tanya replied that her father doesn't sleep with them.

It was then that Kunickaa realized Tanya's parents live separately. Neelam points out that Tanya often says her father doesn’t support her.

Kunickaa observes that Tanya's father owns many properties, and questions how she can have control over them if she does not live with him. Kunickaa wonders what Tanya's story really is.

Neelam expresses her belief that Tanya’s story is not entirely good. Kunickaa expresses concern that Tanya may be mentally disturbed. Neelam then shares that Tanya has sometimes mentioned wanting to die. Kunickaa adds that Tanya told her her family has treated her poorly.

Shehbaz Badesha teases Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. Nehal informs Amaal that Farrhana will handle the dinner duty. Amaal says that everyone turns nice the day before weekend ka vaar. Tanya observes that Amaal has been very happy ever since he became captain. She says that her wishes have come true. Meanwhile, Shehbaz, Gaurav, and Amaal jokingly mock Tanya for her wealth. The episode ends.

