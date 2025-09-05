What Archana Puran Singh has to say on Kiku Sharda’s sudden exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'There is absolutely...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show has grabbed all the eyeballs recently, and it is not for a good reason. Reportedly, one of the key members of the laughter show, Kiku Sharda, has allegedly quit after a rift between him and co-star Krushna Abhishek. But now, in a chat with HT City, Archana Puran Singh, who is also a part of the show, has put a full stop to these rumors.

Archana Puran Singh clears the air around Kiku Sharda’s exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show

The reports of Kiku Sharda quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show started doing the rounds after a viral video showing a spat between him and fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek spread on the internet. Now, as rumors of her co-star leaving the show picked up wind, Archana Puran Singh has intervened and silenced these rumors.

She admitted that there is absolutely no truth in these rumors and emphasised the fact that the cast of the show is very much united. “Our cast and crew are one big, happy family. And will always be so,” she concluded.

About Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s argument

A couple of days back, a BTS video from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show went viral, wherein fans got to see Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek disagreeing. Kiku was seen saying, "Timepass kar raha hu? (Am I doing time pass?)" and Krushna replying sharply, "Toh phir thik hai aap kar lo. Main jata hu yaha se. (Ok, then you do it. I am leaving)". Kiku responded, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lu na pehle. (The thing is if I have been called, then I might as well finish it)".

About Ashneer Grover’s show

