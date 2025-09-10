Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan reveals her relationship with Kumar Sanu was ‘very toxic’: ‘She used to look at him as…’

Just before entering the Bigg Boss 19 house, Kunickaa Sadanand had opened up about her controversial affair with singer Kumar Sanu. She had revealed being in a relationship with him for 6 years while he was married to his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. Now, while talking to Siddharth Kannan, her son Ayaan Lall opened up about her mother’s dating life and called her relationship with the singer ‘toxic’.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s son claims she was lonely after her divorce

Ayaan Lall, in the interview, revealed that he bonded with his mother Kunickaa Sadanand, over being in a relationship at the same time. “When I had girlfriends, my mother had boyfriends,” he added. Lall further clarified that he was not born when his mother was dating Kumar Sanu and has never met him, but has chilled with his son, Jaan.

Ayaan recalled the time when his mother Kunickaa and his father, who lives in the US, got divorced. He said that she was very lonely after the separation and really craved companionship. He added that several men entered her life and left on good terms. “Some of them were great husband material, others were great father material,” Ayaan said. But ultimately, it didn’t work out for her with any of them.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s son talks about her relationship with Kumar Sanu

Talking about Sadanand’s relationship with Kumar Sanu, Ayaan said that it was a toxic relationship. He added, “She actually adores him as a singer. She still sings his songs. People are saying that the affair lasted 27 years, but what she actually said was that she was 27 years old when it happened. It lasted a few years, and she had me when she was 35.”

He further claimed that his mother loves the artiste in him but not the man anymore, and also added that his mother is not an obsessive type. When he asked her about him, she confessed that he was an important man in her life. She used to look at him as a soulmate, and also said that everyone should experience that kind of love once in their life. “It was toxic. Very, very toxic.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 First Eviction: Who will get eliminated between Natalia, Nagma, Awez, and Mridul? VOTE