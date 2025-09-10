No live audience on Bigg Boss 19 sets? Makers reveal ‘beefed up’ security measures for Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 19 has been going on in full swing, and fans are hooked on it. One of the best parts about any season is Salman Khan and Weekend ka Waar. But, did you know the makers of the reality show have made several changes for the superstar on the set after he received several death threats? Rishi Negi, the man behind the show, talked about the security measures on the set and more.

Changes on Bigg Boss 19 sets for Salman Khan

Rishi Negi, talking to the Indian Express, revealed that they have close to 600 people in their workforce. There are 3 shifts, and the people work 24/7. There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising — both are top priorities," he said.

Rishi further revealed that in the last two and a half years, they have beefed up security because of threats to Salman Khan. They don’t get live audiences on the show on days when the Sikandar star is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about the people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them, " the Endemol Shine India CEO added.

For the unversed, in April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Later, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the shooting incident via a Facebook post.

About Bigg Boss 19

Talking about the reality show, the contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

