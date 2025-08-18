EXCLUSIVE: Usha Nadkarni reveals why her son lives separately, admits she felt unsafe in the early days of living alone

Usha Nadkarni is a widely known Indian actress. Recognised for her work in Marathi theater and Hindi Television, she is popular as ‘Usha Tai’. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran actress made several revelations about her life and various hardships. She also revealed why her son is living apart from her and how she feels living life all alone.

The Pavitra Rishta actress revealed her son loves non-veg food made by her although he lives in his Uncle’s house. “Mere bete ko non-veg bahut achha lagta hai. Lekin beta mere saath rehta nahi. Bhai ke ghar pe rehta hai Borivali mein.”

When asked why her son lives there and not with her. She explained, “Wo alag rehta tha shaadi hone ke baad. To mera bhai Borivali me rehta tha unka 2BHK tha. Abhi wo re-develop hoke 3BHK ho gaya, usko (her son) chhoti baby hai, toh bhai ne bola tu idhar aa. Chhota bachha sabko achha lagta hai to wo udhar hai bachhi ko leke.”

Usha Nadkarni also mentioned that her family including father, mother and brother raised the boy in a real sense as she was always working. The actress recalled that her father passed away very early at just 62, after which her mother took the full responsibility of her son.

Usha Nadkarni reveals living all alone since 1987

The Celebrity Masterchef fame also revealed her daily routine and addiction to social media. She said, “Akeli rehti hun. Savere uthke naasta banati hun, khana pakati hun, nahane ke baad bhagwaan ki puja karti hun. Baad me khana khaya let’ti hun, aur facebook (she laughs) dekhti hun.”

When the actress was quizzed how did she feel living a loner life. She was quick to respond, “Nahi. Aadat ho gayi.” Usha further highlighted that she has been living all alone since 1987 as she was always working.

The veteran actress underlined feeling unsafe in the initial days. “Pehle ye building me akele rahene aayi main to bahut darti thi raat ko late aati toh. Watchman ko bolti thi Dada me saath upar aao na. Abhi aadat ho gayi. Abhi nahi darti,” concluded Usha Nadkarni.

