Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Housemates split over Abhishek’s captaincy with Baseer Ali calling him out, ‘Mudon ko dabana is…’

Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is intensifying with each unfolding episode. Following the recent events in the house, a new promo has surfaced, featuring housemates quarreling over Abhishek Bajaj’s captaincy.

Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Contestants debate over Abhishek Bajaj’s captaincy

The latest promo features the housemates debating and discussing Bigg Boss 19’s current captaincy. This past week saw the house under Abhishek Bajaj’s leadership.

Speaking on the matter, Kunickaa Sadanand revealed that she “liked Abhishek’s captaincy,” which triggered interesting reactions from Basheer Ali and Tanya Mittal.

Continuing the positive comments, Ashnoor Kaur said, “Kayi cheezon jo mudein ban sakte they, woh wahi pe diffuse kar diya gaya tha. (A lot of things that would’ve been points of discussion were diffused then and there.)” Along with her, Gaurav Khanna also agreed to the point.

However, Baseer Ali was against the comments and said, “I don’t agree with GK (Gaurav) and Ashnoor. Mudon ko toothe hi daba dena is not captaincy (Simmering down arguments before they even start is not leadership.)”

With Nehal Chudasama agreeing on the matters, Tanya Mittal surprised everyone by saying, “Mujhe lagta hain Ashnoor ki captaincy bahut achchi thi, saath din Abhishek ne bahut achi acting di (I think Ashnoor’s captaincy was outstanding, and for seven days Abhishek gave a brilliant performance acting as a captain.)”

As Tanya hinted at the dynamics shared between Abhishek and Ashnoor, several contestants agreed with Baseer, calling Abhishek “a pupper captain.”

Moreover, Amaal Malik also voiced his support for Tanya’s claims, emphasizing how Ashnoor controls Abhishek’s actions. While the rest of the contestants were also present, we’ll have to wait and see what their reactions were to the same in the latest episode.

See the promo here:

More about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss Season 19 is the latest season of the popular reality TV show, once again hosted by Salman Khan. This marks the Bollywood superstar’s 16th time hosting the show over the years.

The program is currently available for streaming 24/7 on JioHotstar and airs on the television channel Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 September 23 Written Update: Tanya Mittal gets princess treatment by Amaal, who becomes the new captain?