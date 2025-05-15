Jr NTR reimagined as Dadasaheb Phalke in AI-generated photos for upcoming biopic with SS Rajamouli

Jr NTR, known for his versatility, is now gearing up to portray Dadasaheb Phalke on the big screen. Yes, it’s official! Back in 2023, SS Rajamouli announced a new project titled Made in India, a biopic based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke. As previously reported, the Devara actor has been roped in for the lead role. Before diving deeper into the details of the film, let’s take a look at some AI-generated images that imagine Jr NTR as the Father of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

The AI-generated portraits depict Jr NTR styled as Dadasaheb Phalke in a series of cinematic imagination. In one of the looks, he wears a traditional khadi attire with round glasses and a full beard.

Take a look at all the photos below:

In 2023, SS Rajamouli took to his X handle and shared that he was deeply moved by the first narration of the film. He acknowledged that making a biopic is challenging on its own, but creating one about the father of Indian cinema is a greater task.

He expressed confidence that the team is ready and prepared to take on this responsibility. With "great pride," he introduced the project titled Made in India.

Take a look at his post below:

Since the announcement, SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya, and Varun Gupta have been diligently working on the script. They have now finalized a draft. Sources close to the project told Pinkvilla that the team recently narrated the script to Jr NTR, who immediately agreed to do the film.

Advertisement

"The story chronicles the birth and rise of Indian Cinema, and NTR was surprised with the detailing. He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen," revealed the source.

Although the War 2 actor has given a verbal confirmation, the official paperwork and formalities are pending. The source also mentioned that the actor holds great respect and admiration not only for SS Rajamouli but also for his son, SS Karthikeya and producer Varun Gupta. After listening to the narration, he engaged in a detailed discussion about the script, screenplay, and treatment aspects of the film.

Disclaimer: The above photos are AI-generated.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jr NTR lashes out at fans after they mob him for photos at RRR live concert in London