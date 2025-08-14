Saiyaara would have 'flopped' if Shah Rukh Khan was in it, actor Varun Badola says superstar is 'too big for the film'

Actor Varun Badola, who was recently seen in the new release, Saiyaara, has been grabbing headlines for his views on the film’s success these days. Badola has now opened up about the Star VS Content debate and whether movies no longer require big stars.

Varun Badola discusses whether Saiyaara’s success means star power is not essential

Advertisement

In a new interview with Nayandeep Rakshit for his YouTube channel, Varun Badola pushed back against the idea that the success of Saiyaara proves that films no longer need big stars. The actor argued that the scale of a project dictates the star power required.

Badola then stressed the importance of big stars by comparing Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom to newcomer Ahaan Panday. The 51-year-old actor dismissed the notion of people believing that Saiyaara has proved that the audience doesn’t need stars anymore.

Varun Badola compares Shah Rukh Khan and Ahaan Panday for a film’s success mantra

“Abhi tum Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein daalo, Jawan flop ho jayegi. Shah Rukh ko Saiyaara mein daal do, Saiyaara flop ho jayegi ("If you put Ahaan Panday in Jawan, Jawan will flop. Put Shah Rukh [Khan] in Saiyaara, it will flop,)” he shared.

The Sky Force actor further explained that Shah Rukh Khan will become “too big” for Saiyaara, considering his stardom. Speaking about Ahaan, Badola added that the young actor will not have the personality to run a big spectacle like Jawan.

Advertisement

Which role did Varun Badola play in Saiyaara?

Saiyaara starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the main leads. While Ahaan played the role of a musician, Krish Kapoor, Aneet was cast as Vaani Batra, a writer. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara also featured actors like Rajesh Kumar, Shaad Randhawa, and Neil Bhoopalam.

Actor Varun Badola was cast as Krish Kapoor’s father, Ashok Kapoor. He is also a part of the new release, War 2.

While the traditional model of a superstar guaranteeing a film's success has been severely challenged, star power has not completely vanished. Instead, it has evolved into a more complex dynamic where content is now a critical co-factor.

Do you agree with Varun Badola’s views?

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King may not release before 2027, Here’s why