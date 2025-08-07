EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara Shanavas Dhanashree Verma Ramayana 71st National Awards EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award

Newswrap, August 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie recording historic pre-sales to Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 teaser

Missing your daily dose of entertainment, here presenting all the top headlines of the day.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 08, 2025 | 09:58 AM IST | 383K
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi
Newswrap, August 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie recording historic pre-sales to Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 teaser

From Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie historic pre-sales to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 teaser update, here's everything that made headlines today. 

Border 2 announcement teaser out on August 15 

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the announcement teaser of Border 2 will be out on Independence Day, August 15. It will be screened with War 2 in cinemas. 

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 is all set to hit the big screen on Republic Day 2026. 

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 announcement teaser out on Independence Day; Sunny Deol returns in Army Uniform

 

Jolly LLB 3 first promo out, teaser to release on August 12

The first promo of Jolly LLB 3 is officially out! Saurabh Shukla, who played Judge Tripathi in previous installments, ranted about both Jollys coming together. The video ended with the teaser release date of Jolly LLB, which is August 12. 

READ FULL STORY: Jolly LLB 3 Teaser: Saurabh Shukla shouts ‘Don't Judge Me’ in first promo of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer

 

First glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dance number Janaab-E-Ali from War 2 released

A 35-second-long glimpse of Janaab-E-Ali, the second song of War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has been released now. 

The full song can be watched only on the big screen as the makers are in no mood to drop it digitally anytime soon. 

Rajinikanth's Coolie crosses historic Rs 20 crore in gross ticket sales internationally 

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is registering historic pre-sales in the international markets. The much-awaited Tamil movie has already surpassed Rs 20 crore in the gross ticket sales overseas, with a major turnout coming from North America. 

READ FULL STORY: Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie crosses HISTORIC Rs 20 crore in gross ticket sales internationally, 7 days out


 

The Batman Part 2 set to begin shoot from January 1st, 2026 

The makers of The Batman:Part 2 have officially dropped an update on the shooting timelines. The Robert Pattinson starrer will go on the floors next year on January 1. 

