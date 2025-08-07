Newswrap, August 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie recording historic pre-sales to Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 teaser

From Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie historic pre-sales to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 teaser update, here's everything that made headlines today.

Border 2 announcement teaser out on August 15

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the announcement teaser of Border 2 will be out on Independence Day, August 15. It will be screened with War 2 in cinemas.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, Border 2 is all set to hit the big screen on Republic Day 2026.

Jolly LLB 3 first promo out, teaser to release on August 12

The first promo of Jolly LLB 3 is officially out! Saurabh Shukla, who played Judge Tripathi in previous installments, ranted about both Jollys coming together. The video ended with the teaser release date of Jolly LLB, which is August 12.

First glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dance number Janaab-E-Ali from War 2 released

A 35-second-long glimpse of Janaab-E-Ali, the second song of War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has been released now.

The full song can be watched only on the big screen as the makers are in no mood to drop it digitally anytime soon.

Rajinikanth's Coolie crosses historic Rs 20 crore in gross ticket sales internationally

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is registering historic pre-sales in the international markets. The much-awaited Tamil movie has already surpassed Rs 20 crore in the gross ticket sales overseas, with a major turnout coming from North America.

The Batman Part 2 set to begin shoot from January 1st, 2026

The makers of The Batman:Part 2 have officially dropped an update on the shooting timelines. The Robert Pattinson starrer will go on the floors next year on January 1.

