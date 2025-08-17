Troll wants Shah Rukh Khan to retire from films, 59-year-old superstar hits back: 'Tere sawaalon ka bachpana...'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand's King, has been contributing to Hindi cinema for more than three decades. Apart from being a talented actor, SRK has a reputation for being witty in interviews, speeches, and especially in his #AskSRK sessions on social media. Recently, a troll attempted to talk about his retirement and Shah Rukh came up with a befitting response.

Advertisement

Troll says Shah Rukh Khan should consider retirement from movies

Shah Rukh Khan recently held #Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to connect with his million followers. In one of the viral Twitter exchanges from his session, an X user attempted to troll the 59-year-old superstar by saying that he should retire from films. The troll added that SRK should also make a way for younger actors.

"Bhai ab umar hogyi retirement lelo dusre bache logo ko aage aane do #AskSRK (sic) [Brother, you've grown old now, consider retiring so that the new kids can move forward]," the user tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan shuts down the troll with a savage response

In a classic display of his wit and charm, the King actor hit back at the troll while coming up with a savage response. "Bhai tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye…Phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please (Brother, when your childish questions are over, then ask something worthwhile! Until then, consider taking a temporary retirement yourself)," SRK tweeted.

Advertisement

The exchange between Pathaan actor and the troll went viral, with superstar's fans widely applauding his witty comeback. "Nice reply... there is no full stop in success and there won't be. Really loved your work,dedication, determination. Work until you are taking breath. Get well soon..." one of SRK's fans tweeted in the thread.

In a tweet, a die-hard fan of the superstar expressed that he'll "never retire" from their hearts. A fan praised the sense of humor of the Pathaan star.

King to be delayed due to Shah Rukh Khan's injury

Reportedly, the shooting of King has been halted due to shoulder injury of Shah Rukh Khan. The release date of the upcoming action thriller is likely to be postponed by early 2027.

Are you excited about King?

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says King director Siddharth Anand is 'strict', confirms The Ba***ds of Bollywood first look release date