War 2 Post Credit Scene: Did makers share a glimpse of Bobby Deol's character from Alia Bhatt-Sharvari spy thriller Alpha?

War 2 has finally been released to audiences, and the excitement around it has been growing each hour. Combining entertainment and action, War 2 has become the talk of the town. However, one detail that did not escape fans' attention was the post-credits scene in Ayan Mukerji's helmed film. Teasing viewers with a glimpse of Bobby Deol from Alpha, the filmmakers have now heightened anticipation for their next spy thriller.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol's scene in War 2

The post-credits scene of War 2 provides the first look at Bobby Deol's character from Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in leading roles. In this scene, Bobby is seen tattooing the logo of the secret agency on a young girl's hand, who is likely Alia's character.

A video of this scene leaked online hours after the film's premiere, but these clips were removed due to copyright claims. However, a picture of the scene is available on Twitter. While the girl's face remains unseen, fans believe it is either Alia Bhatt or Sharvari.

Here's Bobby Deol's glimpse from Alpha in War 2

Update on Alpha

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will be the first women-led film from the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the 7th instalment in the beloved YRF Spy universe. The film also features Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol is set to play the antagonist in this movie.

Advertisement

Apart from Hindi, Alpha will also be released in Tamil and Telugu. Hrithik Roshan will also be having a crossover in Alpha as Agent Kabir. As mentioned earlier, Alpha is set to scheduled this year on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

About War 2

Coming back to War 2, the action-packed scenes featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the YRF spy thriller have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Along with them, Ayan Mukerji's directional movie features Kiara Advani as the female protagonist. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

War is the sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's starrer film that released in 2019. The first was directed by Siddharth Anand.

ALSO READ: War 2 Twitter Review: Is Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's action thriller a hit or flop? Read 13 tweets to know