2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: ATEEZ bags K-pop artist of the year, BTS' Jimin wins K-pop song and ILLIT earn new K-pop artist title

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards highlighted K-pop’s presence at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 17, 2025. The star-studded event celebrated the best in global music, with K-pop idols like ATEEZ, BTS Jimin, BLACKPINK and more making an impact alongside international icons like Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and more.

ATEEZ took home the coveted K-pop Artist of the Year award, triumphing over other powerhouse nominees.

The group, known for its high-energy performances and unique sound, has continued to make waves internationally, solidifying its place in the industry.

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin’s hit track Who secured the title of K-pop Song of the Year, edging out strong contenders like Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom, ILLIT’s Magnetic, aespa’s Supernova, and ENHYPEN’s XO (Only If You Say Yes).

Jimin’s emotional and powerful vocals in Who have resonated with fans worldwide, making it a standout hit of the year.

The rising stars of the genre also had their moment, with ILLIT winning Best New K-pop Artist, overcoming fierce competition from BABYMONSTER, BADVILLAIN, NCT WISH, and TWS.

Their debut year has been marked by chart-topping releases and a growing fanbase, signaling a bright future ahead for the group.

A category that had fans buzzing was the Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge, which saw TXT’s Yeonjun clinch the win with his viral performance of GGUM.

The category was stacked with ten nominees, including SEVENTEEN’s MAESTRO, ILLIT’s Magnetic, LE SSERAFIM’s Smart, KISS OF LIFE’s Sticky, aespa’s Supernova, KATSEYE’s Touch, Karina (aespa)’s UP, ATEEZ’s WORK, and ENHYPEN’s XO (Only If You Say Yes).

The impact of K-pop dance challenges on social media continues to grow, and Yeonjun’s win reflects his influence on the trend.

Jimin’s Who also made waves in the Best Lyrics category, standing alongside tracks like Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather and Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso.

However, the award ultimately went to Taylor Swift’s Fortnight featuring Post Malone. BTS' Jimin's track Who may not win the award in this category but surely it did win audience hearts for sure.

The battle for Best Music Video was equally intense, featuring BLACKPINK’s Rosé (APT) and BLACKPINK's Lisa (Rockstar) competing against a visually stunning lineup. However, the crown went to Taylor Swift’s Fortnight, securing another win for the global pop icon.

In addition to the awards, the evening celebrated K-pop's increasing visibility on the international music scene.

Both musicians and fans expressed their excitement on social media, with many congratulating the winners and anticipating more ground-breaking releases and performances in the coming year.