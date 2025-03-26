Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 12: Mizuho Gets To Know Shin; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Things That Change,’ Shin informs Kizuki that he will actively pursue Mizuho, no longer suppressing his feelings. Mizuho, unsettled by this, receives advice from Togo to be more honest with herself. Meanwhile, the episode hints at Togo’s romantic interest.

With Togo preparing to return to college, Mizuho’s father asks her friends to help her buy a gift for him. Shin uses this as an opportunity to spend the day with Mizuho, leading her to realize how little she truly knows about him.

With both Shin and Kizuki openly competing for her affection, Mizuho must confront her feelings in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 12. This will be hard for her, as she has always valued maintaining balance among her friendships.

However, with two of her closest friends expressing romantic interest, she will have to make a decision. Meanwhile, the episode will also feature the results of the rookie manga award Mizuho entered. Additionally, Kizuki’s fate in the future remains unknown, and may be revealed in the finale.

Titled ‘Neverending Dream,’ Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 12 will be released in Japan on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. Most countries worldwide will see it premiere on March 27, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on TBS and BS11 in Japan and stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 12 on Crunchyroll. The series will also be available on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel in Southeast Asia.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.