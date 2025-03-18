Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 11: Shin Kisses Mizuho; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Shape of One-Sided Love,’ Airu repeatedly pressures Shin to make an effort with Mizuho during a trip to Koigahama Highlands. Despite his attempts to spend time with her, he struggles to make any progress.

Meanwhile, Kizuki realizes Shin has feelings for Mizuho and is confused by his encouragement to pursue her. As the trip continues, Shin, acting on impulse, meets Mizuho alone and kisses her. This move leaves Mizuho unsettled.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 11 will explore Mizuho's reaction to Shin's sudden kiss. Although she previously had feelings for Kizuki, she struggles to acknowledge them, and this event may further complicate her emotions.

Shin, now determined, will openly declare Kizuki as his rival. Meanwhile, Kizuki, unaware of what happened, is still intending to meet with Mizuho. As the various relationships between the childhood friends shift, Togo will also reach out to Mizuho, potentially offering her guidance or emotional support.

Titled 'Things That Change,' Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 11 is scheduled for release in Japan on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1:28 am JST. Most countries worldwide will see it premiere on March 20, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The episode will air on TBS and BS11 in Japan and stream on platforms like ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and HULU. International viewers can watch Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You Episode 11 on Crunchyroll. The series will also be available on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel in Southeast Asia.

For more updates from the Anyway, I'm Falling In Love With You anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.