Days With My Stepsister Author Season 2 Canceled: What Went Wrong? Here's Why The Anime Is Not Coming Back

Fans of Days With My Stepsister hoping for a second season of the anime were left disappointed this week after author Ghost Mikawa confirmed that no sequel has been green-lit. The confusion began after Mikawa’s April 1 post on X, in which he announced his appointment as Executive Officer at Tailpot Co. Ltd. and teased two upcoming projects. One of those projects was related to Days With My Stepsister, leading some to mistakenly believe that a new anime season had been announced.

Advertisement

After the confusion, Mikawa clarified on April 2 that the anime’s second season had not been confirmed. “While I was ego-surfing, I came across a post that seemed to say something like the second season of Days With My Stepsister had been announced, but it hasn't,” he posted. He added that his company alone cannot make such decisions, and he asked fans to continue their support without rushing for results, reports AnimeNewsNetwork.

The first of the two teased announcements turned out to be Happy Jack, a new social media anime brand. The company’s first project is a short anime titled Do-man Bu! available on YouTube. The second announcement, made on April 5, introduced Mellowvoice, an ASMR brand. This brand will debut two new Days With My Stepsister audio stories on DLsite in May, focusing on Saki and Akiko Ayase. These are not anime episodes, but voice dramas featuring the characters.

Advertisement

Days With My Stepsister first aired in July 2024 and was streamed by Crunchyroll. It follows high schooler Yuta Asamura and his new stepsister Saki Ayase as they try to coexist under one roof after their parents remarry. The story explores family bonds and emotional distance.

The light novel series launched in 2021 under Kadokawa and has since released 13 volumes. A manga adaptation by Yumika Kanade is also ongoing.

For now, there are no official plans for a second anime season. Fans can continue supporting the series through its ASMR content and upcoming releases on platforms like DLsite and YouTube.

ALSO READ: Spy X Family Chapter 115: Anya To Panic Over Operation Strix; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More