Devil May Cry Season 2 Set for Netflix Return; Cast and Details Revealed
Devil May Cry Season 2 is officially on the way, teasing a new villain and promising more demon-slaying action as it returns to Netflix. READ for more details.
Netflix has officially announced Season 2 of Devil May Cry, just one week after the first season premiered on April 3, 2025. The streaming platform shared the news alongside a new teaser visual, exciting fans of the iconic demon-hunting franchise.
The animated adaptation is based on Capcom’s popular Devil May Cry game series, known for its stylish action and supernatural storytelling. The anime is produced by Studio Mir and showrunner Adi Shankar, who previously worked on Castlevania. Season 1 focused on Dante, a half-demon mercenary who fights creatures from the underworld while dealing with his own dark past.
Season 2 is labeled as “coming soon,” though Netflix hasn’t given an exact release date yet. What they did reveal is a new look at White Rabbit, a mysterious and powerful villain expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming story.
Returning for the second season is Johnny Yong Bosch as the voice of Dante. He’ll be joined again by Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Kevin Conroy as VP Baines, and Chris Coppola as Enzo.
The Devil May Cry franchise has been a fan favorite since it debuted in 2001. It currently includes six main games, numerous remasters, and an earlier anime adaptation by MADHOUSE in 2007. That version focused more on Dante’s day-to-day demon-slaying gigs, while the new Netflix series dives deeper into the larger lore.
Fans have praised the first season for its fast-paced action, dark tone, and faithful interpretation of Dante’s personality. The show also earned attention for its animation style, blending Western and Eastern techniques.
Season 2 is expected to continue the intense battles, twisted lore, and emotional backstory that made the first season stand out. With White Rabbit now in the spotlight, viewers can expect new threats, deeper mysteries, and even more stylish chaos.
Netflix says more updates will arrive soon, so fans should stay tuned for sneak peeks, cast news, and the official release date.