What happens when Tanjiro, a young boy, one day returns home to find his family slaughtered by ruthless demons? Fear taking over his mind, the boy proceeds to find a sliver of hope amid despair as his younger sister seems to be still breathing and warm. Running through the woods, he desperately tries to save her and in the next moment is startled by her will to kill. Fangs springing onto her once adorable face and eyes burning, he learns that she’s no more the tiny Nezuko he once knew. Thus begins the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The plot I introduced follows a character named Tanjiro Kamado in the animation, whose will to bring back his sibling from the clutches of demons and in the process become a slayer himself, is one doted on by millions. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, originally a manga, officially became the first mainstream Weekly Shonen Jump property adapted by the famed studio Ufotable. And on April 6, 2019, it was welcomed by the world.

Natsuki Hanae Interview

Weeks after my first real-life sighting of Natsuki Hanae in Tokyo, Japan, for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the man walked through the doors of the meeting room ahead of his appearance at Comic Con Mumbai. For a second, his calm and collected disposition made me unsure if he was the same person who encompassed all the emotions felt by Tanjiro Kamado, just with his voice.

At 32 years of age, Natsuki Hanae is behind multiple globally celebrated anime characters, bringing them to life with a quick flip of his vocal cords. And there he sat in a monochrome fit, exuding tranquillity and ready to answer my questions. His first time in the country, Natsuki was a fan of the spice that an Indian curry presented and we were off to a good start already.

Recalling the time when he auditioned for the role of Tanjiro, the seiyuu shared how he initially had not one but two characters he wanted to play. Challenging the roles of Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma, he reveals the reason behind going for the former. “At first, I actually auditioned for Tanjiro and Zenitsu both. So, at that time, I personally felt that Tanjiro is someone who is closer to me and more suitable for me. Later when the animation announced the lineup, there was no confirmation of him playing the part. So I thought maybe they didn’t pick me. But later I received a call from the director telling me I would voice Tanjiro, so that’s something I remember.”

On being asked what it was that connected him to Tanjiro, the YouTuber shared, “Tanjiro's personality is kind and, he’s a very cheerful kind of a person. And there are many kinds of variations to his portrayal as well. There is a higher voice, and there is a soft version as well, in his voice. So, that is what I felt was suitable for me.”

“Tanjiro has two important sides to his personality. He wishes to protect his family and he also wants to kill all the demons,” said Natsuki Hanae about the pointers he remembers playing the part during every recording.

Natsuki Hanae on relationship with Nezuko’s character and her voice actor

Tanjiro Kamado carries the weight of a heavily emotional character arc and his voice actor feels that the scenes alongside his sibling in the story, bring out some very big sentiments. Adding that Nezuko is the character who’s always there for him and in turn ignites the protective side in him. Their hugs are very memorable and emotive scenes between him and Akari Kitō who voices Nezuko Kamado, the only other living character from his family.

We got into details behind the scene where the younger one finally takes over the Light of the Sun in the Hashira Training Arc film, marking a momentous occasion for her and Natsuki Hanae revealed how even in the last five years of playing the part, this had to be one of the most challenging one emotionally. It was a natural feeling of emotion the actor said.

Natsuki Hanae’s equation with fellow Demon Slayer characters

Being the one running the storyline, the pressure of playing Tanjiro heavy on his head, Natsuki Hanae said how the Hashiras are too strict for him to receive advice from. But at the end of the day, it would be Kyojuro Rengoku with his considerate demeanor and Tengen Uzui whom he called a ‘big brother’ who would give the best guidance from the many Hashiras.

Revealing the ‘family bond’ and ‘sibling relationship’ as the core of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, he added how the show would be a perfect watch for anyone looking for such themes.

Demon Slayer fans in India: Here’s what Natsuki Hanae has for you

Dishing about the increasing interest from anime fans in India, Natsuki Hanae expressed his wish to see a boost in Tanjiro’s story. He shared hopes for continued support and to visit again in the future.

