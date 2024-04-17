Grandpa And Grandma Turn Young Again Episode 3: Release Date And Time, Where To Watch, And More

Based on Kagiri Araido’s manga of the same name, the Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again anime tells the story of an elderly couple Shouzou and Ine, who turn young after eating a mysterious golden apple. The anime chronicles their journey as a young couple as they face various different situations in their new lives. ‘

The last episode of the anime focused on the couple engaging in some romantic endeavors that they had never done before. It also introduces a new character, Shiori, who will become an important part of the story. The 3rd episode of the anime is coming out on April 21, and here is what you need to know about it.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Ep 3: Release Date, Streaming Details, and more

The third episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is coming out on April 21, Sunday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. Here is a list of the release dates and times in all major time zones across the world:

Pacific Daylight Time (PT) - April 21, 2024 - 7:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time (CT) - April 21, 2024 - 9:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time (ET) - April 21, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.

British Summer Time (BST) - April 21, 2024 - 3:30 p.m.

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - April 21, 2024 - 4:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST) - April 21, 2024 - 8:00 p.m.

Philippine Time (PHT) - April 21, 2024 - 10:30 p.m.

Australian Central Time (ACST) - April 22, 2024 - 12:00 a.m.

In Japan, the episode will first air on AT-X, and then on other channels such as Sun TV, BS11, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Aomori Broadcasting. The episode will be available in other countries on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and ABEMA about half an hour after the initial Japanese release.

From what we have seen from the previews for episode 3 of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again, Shouzou is probably going to turn into an older man. Although it seems that he is much more buff than he originally used to be, as an old man before, and will challenge a younger man to an arm wrestling match. It will be interesting to see how he turns back into his younger version. We will also probably get a better look into Ine and Shouzou’s past in the next episode.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Episode 2 recap

The second episode of Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again continued showing us the now-young couple Shouzou and Ine. It began with two young boys crossing the orchard saying that they were not interested in farming and would much rather move away to a city. However, when they see Ine standing there, they are caught by her beauty. And when Shouzou picked Ine up in his truck, the two boys had a newfound respect for farming and farmers.

The episode then showed us how Shouzou bought Ine a white dress after watching her admiring dresses. Later, they watched a romantic movie together, which prompted Ine to ask Shouzou to do the Kabedon on her. After he did it, Ine said that she was not affected, however, she was secretly thrilled by it. After that, the couple were shown walking while holding hands, something they had never done before.

The second episode also introduced the audience to Shiori, who is Ine and Shouzou’s second son Takahiro’s daughter. Even though she struggles with her home life, the young girl finds comfort in Ine, albeit being weirded out by her grandparents’ drastic transformation. Shiori also tried to help Ine choose swimwear and said she should be open-minded since it was for her husband. But it prompted Ine to leave the room.

Other aspects of their daily lives were also shown, such as Ine dealing with a scammer, and telling Mino she knew about her crush after the latter tricked her into praising Shouzou.

Shouzo, on the other hand, visited Takahiro’s clinic where we got to know that Ine suffered from a lot of diseases including liver cancer, which was the reason why Takahiro became a doctor. He loved seeing his parents as healthy youngsters, even though he had no hand in their transformation.

The episode went back to the apple tree which was saved by Shouzou after it was split in two. We saw that it was the same tree that produced the golden apple which turned the couple young again. However, they had a nightmare where they were being crushed by an hourglass.

At the end of the episode, the two of them celebrated their 58th anniversary with Ine making Seikhan for Shouzou while the latter bought a cake for his wife. They were then seen admiring each other’s quirks.

