Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 SPOILERS: What to Expect Next? Release Date, Plot & More

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is buzzing with anticipation as Chapter 249 is on the horizon, promising more intense battles and plot twists in the ongoing saga. With spoilers of the chapter out on Reddit and on Twitter/X, fans can take a peak at the battle against Sukuna and Yuta’s role in it.

Here’s everything we have on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 spoilers, a recap of Chapter 248, and what lies ahead for Yuta Okkotsu and the confrontation against Ryomen Sukuna.

Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 is slated for release on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12 AM, JST. Internationally, this will translate to a daytime release on February 4, 2024, at varying times due to the time zone differences.

However, eager fans can catch the spoilers and raw scans shortly after the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan, providing a sneak peek into the upcoming developments. For those preferring the official release, the chapter will be available on platforms like VIZ Media and Manga Plus on the stated date.

What to expect next? SPOILERS

According to the spoilers on Reddit, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 kicks off with Okkotsu Yuta having a flashback to the moment he beheaded Kenjaku, which unleashes chaos among cursed spirits. The battle takes an unexpected turn as Kenjaku, despite seemingly defeated, implements a backup plan involving Fushiguro Megumi gaining the authority to activate the merger between humanity and Tengen. The chapter introduces Tengen in the form of an embryo sent to Sukuna by Kenjaku.

Advertisement

Amidst this chaos, Yuta blames himself for arriving late to the battlefield as he realizes Sukuna's Reversed Cursed Technique output is returning to normal. He infers that Sukuna’s Domain Expansion use was imminent.

As Yuta engages Sukuna, a sequence of attacks unfolds. Yuta uses his Sure-Hit ability and deploys his Domain, named True & Mutual Love. Sukuna defends himself using the cursed technique Hollow Wicker Basket, setting the stage for a thrilling clash. Yuta surprises Sukuna by employing the Thin Ice Breaker, a technique he copied from Takako Uro. This unexpected move injures Sukuna's face, but the King of Curses recognizes Yuta from Megumi's memories.

Yuta's strategic play involves continuous attacks using unlimited copies of various Cursed Techniques within his Domain, posing a unique challenge to Sukuna. Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Itadori Yuji is also within Yuta’s Domain and that he is tasked with dealing the finishing blow, by capturing Sukuna's soul and separating him from Megumi's body.

Chapter 248 recap

To fully grasp the context of Chapter 249, a recap of Chapter 248 is essential. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 witnessed Yuji's valiant but unsuccessful attempt to strike Sukuna with the Executioner's Sword. Higuruma's sacrifice seemed in vain as the sword disintegrated. Sukuna acknowledged Yuji's indomitable will and hinted at the potential return of characters who may have met their end. Sukuna, irritated yet intrigued by Yuji's persistence, accepts Kenjaku's failsafe which grants him authority over the great merger.

The chapter explores Yuji's internal struggles and character development, challenging his belief in overcoming Sukuna. The chapter ended with Okkotsu Yuta entering the scene of the battle, and Orimoto Rika, the Queen of Curse, trying to crush Sukuna with a decisive blow – which Sukuna confidently blocks.

Advertisement

As the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 approaches, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can anticipate a riveting continuation of the battle between Yuta and Sukuna, marked by strategic manoeuvres, intense clashes, and the potential resolution of key plot points. The manga continues to keep readers on the edge of their seats, promising an exhilarating journey through the world of curses and sorcery.

For more on the next chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, follow up with Pinkvilla.