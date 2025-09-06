Ryan Reynolds Admits to 'Cheating’ Amid Coming Clean About Leaking Deadpool Footage: ‘I Am Grateful…’

Ryan Reynolds has come clean about leaking the test footage from the sets of Deadpool. The actor made his presence known at the Toronto International Film Festival, where, while conversing with a journalist, he revealed that he believes he is involved in something that the audience would be interested in and enjoy.

According to previous media reports, it was known that the producer of the movie, Tim Miller, had produced CGI test footage, which was to be used as a mock for the 2012 Deadpool live-action movie. However, the clip was dropped on the internet in 2024, and it generated mass interest from the fans.

As for The Proposal actor, Reynolds came clean about his act and said, "Yes, I cheated a little, but I think I was onto something that people would be interested in."

Ryan Reynolds on leaking a mock footage from sets of Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds, who reprised his role of the superhero in a red suit in Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed at TIFF, "I'd shot test footage for it a couple years before, and the studio just didn't want anything to do with it." The actor went on to add, "And Deadpool's a fringe character.”

Reynolds continued to say, "People didn't really know who he was, and I loved him. I was obsessed with it because I loved that he knew he was in a comic book movie. It was kind of meta; it was kind of new. But the test footage existed, and it really was a case study of how this could work. And they just wouldn't do anything with it."

Later at the event, the actor dropped the truth as he said, "Some a--hole leaks it online and I'm like, you know, looking at the guy in the mirror brushing my teeth."

The movie star stated that he soon realized his mistake and went on to confront himself in the mirror. However, the clip, which went viral on social media, was loved by the fans, and within 24 hours, the studios gave a green signal to the movie. "And I'm grateful that I listened to that instinct, and I'm grateful that I did the wrong thing in that moment."

As for the Deadpool franchise, the Free Guy star was a part of every movie, and for the recent one, he teamed up with Hugh Jackman, who portrayed his iconic character of Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday.

