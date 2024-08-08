My Hero Academia Chapter 431: Will There Be A New Chapter? Here's What We Know

Chapter 430 of My Hero Academia marked the series' conclusion, with fans satisfied with the story. Although there were some gaps left, the 10-year-long story had fans invested in it until the end. The journey of Deku and his friends ended, marking the series' official conclusion. However, fans still desire a sequel. As of now, no announcement has been made, but the idea of a sequel is being discussed. The story, which spanned around 10 years, was expected to leave fans emotionally moved and emotionally invested. As the series concludes, fans are eagerly anticipating a sequel.

Will there be another chapter or any sequel of My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia had a bright ending for most characters, leaving fans excited for potential sequels. In the end, Deku remains Quirkless, a grim ending for the protagonist. However, as fans see more chapters, the ending improves for him. Deku has remained Quirkless for around 8 years, but in the last few pages, All Might give him armor similar to the one used in the battle against All For One in the Final War Saga of My Hero Academia.

The armor, created by Dave and Melissa in the US, was a collaboration with Hatsume. It required significant funding, with Bakugo being the main source. This marks the end of the story of Deku and his friends, as he is now responsible for re-establishing Deku as a hero. Other Class 1A students also contributed to the project. In the final panel, fans witnessed Deku take flight and help those in need, resembling the old times.

The end of My Hero Academia sees Deku reverting to his heroic past, a conclusion that the author believes is the best and well-received by fans. Although there are some unsatisfactory aspects, the likelihood of a sequel is overwhelmingly positive, indicating that the story has the potential for a successful continuation.

My Hero Academia's potential sequel hinges on the author's intentions to continue the series. This is a significant hurdle for any series. For example, after the conclusion of Naruto, fans were excited about the Boruto movie, which set the stage for the sequel. This could happen with My Hero Academia, but the fate of the series depends on the author, Horikoshi. Horikoshi has confirmed his desire to continue writing manga, as he stated in his message after My Hero Academia ended in five chapters. The continuation of the series depends on the author's intentions and the popularity of the manga.

The editor's note in the last chapter of the series suggests that fans should anticipate Horikoshi's next work, implying he intends to continue writing manga. However, the question remains whether Horikoshi plans to continue writing My Hero Academia, and based on current information, it is likely that he will start a new manga after the series' conclusion.

His interest seems to be in the horror/thriller genre, which means that he is likely going to craft a completely new work that is separate from My Hero Academia and go ahead with it. This will also give him the opportunity to test his skills once again and see if fans get to love his new story just as much as My Hero Academia. However, that certainly doesn't mean that My Hero Academia cannot continue.

The possibility of a My Hero Academia sequel is strong

The ending of My Hero Academia leaves the possibility for a sequel, which could be a one-shot, spin-off manga, or even a movie. There is potential for future expansion, which Horikoshi may explore. However, the story has officially ended, and fans should not expect more arcs. The potential for a sequel is significant, and Horikoshi may tap into it in the future. As a result, fans should not expect a continuation of the story.

One shots and movies, on the other hand, are likely to happen at some point later down the line. This is especially true because My Hero Academia is incredibly popular all over the world, specifically in the West. For any author, not taking advantage of that sort of popularity is not smart at all. He could write some movies, just as he has done over the years, and given that they would be considered canon with his involvement, these movies are going to break all sorts of records, all the while giving fans more content to look forward to.

This is especially true because Deku and his friends will now be adults, starring in the movies, and this would certainly elevate the popularity of the series to an entirely new level. Horikoshi plans to start a new chapter in his manga career, focusing on new works. My Hero Academia will be a significant part of his legacy, but his new work should be appreciated and loved by fans, provided it is worthy of it.

My Hero Academia is available to read via Viz Media.

